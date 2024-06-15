Slovenia vs Denmark prediction, betting tips and odds: Familiar foes set to entertain

Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Slovenia vs Denmark. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Slovenia vs Denmark

You can watch Slovenia vs Denmark in Group C at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Sunday, June 16, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

These teams met in qualifying and both teams scored on each occasion. With goals going in at both ends in five of Slovenia's last seven internationals, as well as in five of Denmark's last eight, this may be a more entertaining game than the layers are anticipating.

Both teams to score

2pts 11-10 Betfair

Slovenia vs Denmark odds

Slovenia 17-4

Denmark 8-11

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Slovenia vs Denmark predictions

Slovenia and Denmark are two of England’s Group C rivals and, with clashes against the Three Lions and Serbia to come, this pair will want to hit the ground running at the Stuttgart Arena.

The teams are becoming familiar foes having come through the same qualifying group, in which they finished with near-identical records, each collecting 22 points from their ten matches.

Both won seven, drew one and lost two of their those outings to eclipse the efforts of Finland, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland and San Marino, but Denmark topped the group courtesy of their better head-to-head record.

Their opening qualifying clash in Slovenia in June ended 1-1 before the Danes triumphed 2-1 in Copenhagen in November with goals from Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney.

Denmark, courtesy of a stronger European Championship pedigree which has seen them crowned champions in 1992 and semi-finalists three years ago, are odds-on to frank that form.

However, Slovenia have a world-class goalkeeper in Atletico Madrid ace Jan Oblak and have unearthed an attacking gem in lively Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, who has fired home 11 goals from his opening 29 caps.

The Slovenes are making their first European Championship appearance since 2000 but they are an improving team and only two defeats in their last 21 internationals shows you discount them at your peril.

In March, Matjaz Kek’s men recorded a 2-0 friendly success over a Portugal side containing Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, while their final two warm-up games featured a 2-1 victory over Armenia and a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria.

Denmark have also had a strong preparation, beating Sweden 2-1 in Copenhagen and easing past Norway 3-1 in Brondby.

Kasper Hjulmand has a heap of Bundesliga and Premier League talent at his disposal and his side look more potent than in previous years with Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund, whose 14 caps have featured seven goals, leading the line.

The Danes are in pretty high spirits, having won eight of their last ten internationals, and two confident teams who will back themselves to get the job done should provide the right ingredients for a free-flowing contest.

With both teams netting in their two qualifying encounters, that is a bet that appeals once more at odds-against. Both teams have scored in five of Slovenia’s last seven internationals and in five of Denmark’s last eight.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in four of Denmark's last five matches at European Championship finals.

Slovenia vs Denmark team news

Slovenia

There are injury doubts over defender Miha Blazic plus midfielders Benjamin Verbic and Sandi Lovric.

Denmark

Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson had to withdraw from the squad though injury and was replaced by Zanka, one of four Brentford players in the squad. Christian Norgaard missed training on Thursday but is expected to be fit.

Probable teams

Slovenia (4-4-2): Oblak; Stojanovic, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Horvat, Elsnik, Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Denmark (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Hjulmand, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Hojlund, Wind.

Inside info

Slovenia

Star man Jan Oblak

Top scorer Andraz Sporar

Penalty taker Benjamin Sesko

Card magnet Erik Janza

Assist ace Adam Gnezda Cerin

Set-piece aerial threat Jaka Bijol

Denmark

Star man Rasmus Hojlund

Top scorer Christian Eriksen

Penalty taker Christian Eriksen

Card magnet Joachim Andersen

Assist ace Joakim Maehle

Set-piece aerial threat Simon Kjaer

Slovenia vs Denmark b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

There were goals at each end in both meetings between these sides in qualifying and this clash can follow suit.

Over 5.5 Denmark corners

The Danes racked up 18 corners in their two matches with Slovenia in their qualifying group

Joakim Maehle to score or assist

The flying full-back raises his game in a Denmark jersey and his 45 caps have yielded 11 goals and seven assists. At Euro 2020 he scored twice and grabbed an assist.

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

Match info

Fifa rankings Slovenia 57, Denmark 21

Venue Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart

Weather Partly cloudy, 22C

