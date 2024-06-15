- More
Slovenia vs Denmark prediction, betting tips and odds: Familiar foes set to entertain
Free Euro 2024 tips, best bets and predictions for Slovenia vs Denmark. Plus a £40 Betfair free bet offer
Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Slovenia vs Denmark. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Slovenia vs Denmark
You can watch Slovenia vs Denmark in Group C at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Sunday, June 16, live on ITV1
Match prediction & best bet
These teams met in qualifying and both teams scored on each occasion. With goals going in at both ends in five of Slovenia's last seven internationals, as well as in five of Denmark's last eight, this may be a more entertaining game than the layers are anticipating.
Both teams to score
2pts 11-10 Betfair
You can bet on Slovenia vs Denmark here and get £40 in free bets with Betfair
Slovenia vs Denmark odds
Slovenia 17-4
Denmark 8-11
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Slovenia vs Denmark predictions
Slovenia and Denmark are two of England’s Group C rivals and, with clashes against the Three Lions and Serbia to come, this pair will want to hit the ground running at the Stuttgart Arena.
The teams are becoming familiar foes having come through the same qualifying group, in which they finished with near-identical records, each collecting 22 points from their ten matches.
Both won seven, drew one and lost two of their those outings to eclipse the efforts of Finland, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland and San Marino, but Denmark topped the group courtesy of their better head-to-head record.
Their opening qualifying clash in Slovenia in June ended 1-1 before the Danes triumphed 2-1 in Copenhagen in November with goals from Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney.
Denmark, courtesy of a stronger European Championship pedigree which has seen them crowned champions in 1992 and semi-finalists three years ago, are odds-on to frank that form.
However, Slovenia have a world-class goalkeeper in Atletico Madrid ace Jan Oblak and have unearthed an attacking gem in lively Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, who has fired home 11 goals from his opening 29 caps.
The Slovenes are making their first European Championship appearance since 2000 but they are an improving team and only two defeats in their last 21 internationals shows you discount them at your peril.
In March, Matjaz Kek’s men recorded a 2-0 friendly success over a Portugal side containing Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, while their final two warm-up games featured a 2-1 victory over Armenia and a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria.
Denmark have also had a strong preparation, beating Sweden 2-1 in Copenhagen and easing past Norway 3-1 in Brondby.
Kasper Hjulmand has a heap of Bundesliga and Premier League talent at his disposal and his side look more potent than in previous years with Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund, whose 14 caps have featured seven goals, leading the line.
The Danes are in pretty high spirits, having won eight of their last ten internationals, and two confident teams who will back themselves to get the job done should provide the right ingredients for a free-flowing contest.
With both teams netting in their two qualifying encounters, that is a bet that appeals once more at odds-against. Both teams have scored in five of Slovenia’s last seven internationals and in five of Denmark’s last eight.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in four of Denmark's last five matches at European Championship finals.
Slovenia vs Denmark team news
Slovenia
There are injury doubts over defender Miha Blazic plus midfielders Benjamin Verbic and Sandi Lovric.
Denmark
Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson had to withdraw from the squad though injury and was replaced by Zanka, one of four Brentford players in the squad. Christian Norgaard missed training on Thursday but is expected to be fit.
Probable teams
Slovenia (4-4-2): Oblak; Stojanovic, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Horvat, Elsnik, Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.
Denmark (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Hjulmand, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Hojlund, Wind.
Inside info
Slovenia
Star man Jan Oblak
Top scorer Andraz Sporar
Penalty taker Benjamin Sesko
Card magnet Erik Janza
Assist ace Adam Gnezda Cerin
Set-piece aerial threat Jaka Bijol
Denmark
Star man Rasmus Hojlund
Top scorer Christian Eriksen
Penalty taker Christian Eriksen
Card magnet Joachim Andersen
Assist ace Joakim Maehle
Set-piece aerial threat Simon Kjaer
Slovenia vs Denmark bet builder predictions
Both teams to score
There were goals at each end in both meetings between these sides in qualifying and this clash can follow suit.
Over 5.5 Denmark corners
The Danes racked up 18 corners in their two matches with Slovenia in their qualifying group
Joakim Maehle to score or assist
The flying full-back raises his game in a Denmark jersey and his 45 caps have yielded 11 goals and seven assists. At Euro 2020 he scored twice and grabbed an assist.
Pays out at 15-2 with bet365
Match info
Fifa rankings Slovenia 57, Denmark 21
Venue Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart
Weather Partly cloudy, 22C
Grab £40 in Betfair free bets when you bet on Slovenia vs Denmark
We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on Slovenia vs Denmark in Euro 2024.
Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on Slovenia vs Denmark
- Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF.
- Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).
- Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.
Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
- Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
- Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.
- Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
- You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
- If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
- To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.
- Visit Betfair for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Slovenia vs Denmark betting offers: Unlock up to £350 in Euro 2024 free bets from eight leading bookmakers
- Serbia vs England prediction, betting tips and odds: get 40-1 on England to win with Paddy Power
- Mark Langdon: One game is all it takes to fall in love
- Poland vs Netherlands prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Poland vs Netherlands: Get £40 in free bets from Coral for Sunday's live game when you bet £10
- Get £50 in free bets with CopyBet for Royal Ascot 2024
- Royal Ascot William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer: claim £30 in free bets ahead of the racing next week
- Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Betfair to use during Royal Ascot
- Spain vs Croatia betting offer + match preview: claim £40 in BetMGM free bets for this Euro 2024 classic
- Slovenia vs Denmark betting offers: Unlock up to £350 in Euro 2024 free bets from eight leading bookmakers
- Serbia vs England prediction, betting tips and odds: get 40-1 on England to win with Paddy Power
- Mark Langdon: One game is all it takes to fall in love
- Poland vs Netherlands prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Poland vs Netherlands: Get £40 in free bets from Coral for Sunday's live game when you bet £10
- Get £50 in free bets with CopyBet for Royal Ascot 2024
- Royal Ascot William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer: claim £30 in free bets ahead of the racing next week
- Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Betfair to use during Royal Ascot
- Spain vs Croatia betting offer + match preview: claim £40 in BetMGM free bets for this Euro 2024 classic