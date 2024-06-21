- More
Saturday's Euro 2024 treble: Back our 6-1 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
Dan Childs's football treble pays out at 6-1 with Betfair
Another important day at Euro 2024 includes the Group F fixture between leaders Turkey and second-placed Portugal and the Group E contest pitting Belgium against Romania. Our Saturday treble pays out at 6-1 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Saturday.
Treble tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Georgia or draw double chance v Czech Republic
Portugal to beat Turkey
Belgium and over 2.5 goals v Romania
Georgia v Czech Republic
Georgia gave a good account of themselves in their 3-1 loss to Turkey and they can avoid defeat against the Czech Republic, who managed just one shot on target in their 2-1 reverse against Portugal.
Turkey v Portugal
Portugal came from behind to beat the Czech Republic and they should be too strong for Turkey, who were far from convincing 3-1 winners over Georgia.
Belgium v Romania
Belgium were out of luck in their 1-0 loss to Slovakia but they scored 22 goals in eight qualifiers and can register a high-scoring success over Romania, who may suffer a dip in performance after their 3-0 success over Ukraine.
- Saturday's Euro 2024 shots, assist and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Belgium vs Romania prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Mark Langdon: Minnows making their mark at Euro 2024
- Georgia vs Czech Republic prediction, betting tips, odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Turkey vs Portugal prediction, betting tips and odds: get 30-1 on Ronaldo to have a shot in target with Betfair
- The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France
- Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today
- Royal Ascot day four betting offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets with bet365
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer for day four: land £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £60 with BetMGM for day four's races
