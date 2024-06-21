- More
Saturday's Euro 2024 shots, assist and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
Free special tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's Euro 2024 matches
BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
When to bet
Georgia v Czech Republic
BBC 1, Saturday 2pm
Turkey v Portugal
ITV 1, Saturday 5pm
Belgium v Romania
ITV 1, Saturday 8pm
Best bets
Patrik Schick to score at any time
2pts 7-4 general
Bruno Fernandes to score or register an assist
2pts 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power
Romelu Lukaku to have four or more shots
2pts Evs bet365
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
- Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games
You can bet on Euro 2024 here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
Player props preview
Georgia v Czech Republic
Czech Republic had their hearts broken by a late Portugal winner in their opening game, raising the stakes for this second match against Georgia.
Star striker Patrik Schick struggled to get into the clash with Roberto Martinez’s side but he could enjoy the drop in class here.
The Bayer Leverkusen forward was top scorer at the last European Championship with five goals and is the leading goalgetter in the Czech squad, netting 19 times in 39 appearances for his country.
Schick scored in his country’s final warm up game against North Macedonia and should find more opportunities against a Georgia defence that conceded three times against Turkey in their first game.
The striker is also the Czech penalty taker and is worth supporting to open his account for the tournament.
Turkey v Portugal
It looked like Portugal may come to rue their missed chances as they were being held late on by the Czech Republic in their opening game but a late Francisco Conceicao winner spared Iberian blushes.
Bruno Fernandes was a key attacking force in that game and created plenty of chances, only for Portugal's finishing to let him down.
The Manchester United man racked up an expected assists tally of 0.6 and can build on that performance when his team face Turkey.
Fernandes had the most assists of any player in qualifying with eight and in total has 19 goals or assists in his last 14 international appearances.
The creative midfielder had two shots in the opening game and could get plenty of joy against a Turkey defence that conceded six against Austria earlier this year. The odds-against about Fernandes having a goal or assist makes plenty of appeal.
Belgium v Romania
Romelu Lukaku was in the thick of the action as Belgium were shocked 1-0 by Slovakia in their opening game.
The experienced striker had two goals disallowed for offside as well as missing a number of chances to put his side in front.
Belgium's record goalscorer will be at the centre of the action once more as his team take on Romania and he is fancied to have four or more shots.
Lukau took 4.41 shots per 90 minutes in qualifying, in which he was the leading scorer and this Belgium side is tailor-made to create chances for him.
The 31-year-old had three attempts against Slovakia, discounting his two disallowed goals, and Romania conceded 13 shots in their 3-0 win over Ukraine.
The evens about Lukaku having four or more attempts stands out given it is as short as 1-3 with other firms.
Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Euro 2024
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Euro 2024
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
- 18+. For more info visit Gambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Belgium vs Romania prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Mark Langdon: Minnows making their mark at Euro 2024
- Georgia vs Czech Republic prediction, betting tips, odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Turkey vs Portugal prediction, betting tips and odds: get 30-1 on Ronaldo to have a shot in target with Betfair
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back France to win 2-1 vs Netherlands at 15-2 odds and get a £40 free bet with Betfair
- The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France
- Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today
- Royal Ascot day four betting offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets with bet365
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer for day four: land £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £60 with BetMGM for day four's races
- Belgium vs Romania prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Mark Langdon: Minnows making their mark at Euro 2024
- Georgia vs Czech Republic prediction, betting tips, odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Turkey vs Portugal prediction, betting tips and odds: get 30-1 on Ronaldo to have a shot in target with Betfair
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back France to win 2-1 vs Netherlands at 15-2 odds and get a £40 free bet with Betfair
- The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France
- Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today
- Royal Ascot day four betting offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets with bet365
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer for day four: land £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £60 with BetMGM for day four's races