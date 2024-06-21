BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

Georgia v Czech Republic

BBC 1, Saturday 2pm

Turkey v Portugal

ITV 1, Saturday 5pm

Belgium v Romania

ITV 1, Saturday 8pm

Best bets

Patrik Schick to score at any time

2pts 7-4 general

Bruno Fernandes to score or register an assist

2pts 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Romelu Lukaku to have four or more shots

2pts Evs bet365

Player props preview

Georgia v Czech Republic

Czech Republic had their hearts broken by a late Portugal winner in their opening game, raising the stakes for this second match against Georgia.

Star striker Patrik Schick struggled to get into the clash with Roberto Martinez’s side but he could enjoy the drop in class here.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward was top scorer at the last European Championship with five goals and is the leading goalgetter in the Czech squad, netting 19 times in 39 appearances for his country.

Schick scored in his country’s final warm up game against North Macedonia and should find more opportunities against a Georgia defence that conceded three times against Turkey in their first game.

The striker is also the Czech penalty taker and is worth supporting to open his account for the tournament.

Turkey v Portugal

It looked like Portugal may come to rue their missed chances as they were being held late on by the Czech Republic in their opening game but a late Francisco Conceicao winner spared Iberian blushes.

Bruno Fernandes was a key attacking force in that game and created plenty of chances, only for Portugal's finishing to let him down.

The Manchester United man racked up an expected assists tally of 0.6 and can build on that performance when his team face Turkey.

Fernandes had the most assists of any player in qualifying with eight and in total has 19 goals or assists in his last 14 international appearances.

The creative midfielder had two shots in the opening game and could get plenty of joy against a Turkey defence that conceded six against Austria earlier this year. The odds-against about Fernandes having a goal or assist makes plenty of appeal.

Belgium v Romania

Romelu Lukaku was in the thick of the action as Belgium were shocked 1-0 by Slovakia in their opening game.

The experienced striker had two goals disallowed for offside as well as missing a number of chances to put his side in front.

Belgium's record goalscorer will be at the centre of the action once more as his team take on Romania and he is fancied to have four or more shots.

Lukau took 4.41 shots per 90 minutes in qualifying, in which he was the leading scorer and this Belgium side is tailor-made to create chances for him.

The 31-year-old had three attempts against Slovakia, discounting his two disallowed goals, and Romania conceded 13 shots in their 3-0 win over Ukraine.

The evens about Lukaku having four or more attempts stands out given it is as short as 1-3 with other firms.

