When to bet

Croatia v Italy

BBC One, Monday 8pm

Albania v Spain

BBC Two, Monday 8pm

Best bets

Nicolo Barella to make two or more tackles

2pts 4-6 bet365

Mateo Kovacic to have a shot on target

2pts 2-1 bet365

Ylber Ramadani to be shown a card

2pts 11-4 general

Player props preview

Croatia vs Italy

The race to progress from Group B alongside Spain is ultra-competitive, with the other three teams in the section all able to make the last 16 depending on the outcome of the final two matches on Monday.

The pick of the offerings is Croatia's meeting with holders Italy in Leipzig as two European heavyweights slug it out for the right to continue on the path to continental success.

A draw would be enough to send the Azzurri through, but after coming from behind to beat Albania in their opener they were then outclassed by Spain in their second game.

Nicolo Barella was busy in midfield against La Roja and the Italian ace will have no time for a breather up against a classy Croatian midfield trio.

Barella has made seven tackles in two games at the finals and has registered at least two in five of his last six competitive matches for club and country.

In a game that could turn into a engine-room battle, Barella may be called upon to intervene with regularity.

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic has taken up a more advanced role for Croatia and his preference to drive forwards from midfield has resulted in him having a number of sights of goal.

Only Jeremy Doku, Dan Ndoye, Christoph Baumgartner and Jamal Musiala have recorded more progressive carries after two games at the finals than Kovacic’s 11.

He has steered three shots on target from six attempts in two group games and with Croatia likely to have to go for it at some point, Kovacic looks a fine price at 2-1 to call Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into action.

The 30-year-old averaged 0.81 shots on target per 90 minutes in qualifying and could add to his finals tally against an Italian defence which allowed nine attempts on target against Spain.

Albania vs Spain

Albania must pull off a seismic shock against group winners Spain if they are to progress to the knockout stage.

A point is unlikely to be enough for Sylvinho's men and they have already shown during the tournament that they won't be shy in coming forwards.

An expansive mindset could leave them extremely exposed to counter-attacks, however, and while La Roja are expected to rotate heavily, they will still be a huge threat on the break.

Albanian defensive midfielder Ylber Ramadani could be tasked with stopping any Spanish raids and he looks a big price to be shown a card as a result.

The 28-year-old was cautioned 13 times in Serie A for Lecce this season – only two players in the division received more bookings – and he was carded in Albania’s warm-up game against Chile.

