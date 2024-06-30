- More
Monday's Euro 2024 goalkeeper saves, assist and shots predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
Free special tips, best bets and analysis for Monday's Euro 2024 matches
When to bet
France vs Belgium
ITV1, 5pm Monday
Portugal vs Slovenia
BBC One, 8pm Monday
Best bets
Mike Maignan to make three or more saves
3pts 5-4 Betfair, Paddy Power
N’Golo Kante to register an assist
1pt 10-1 bet365
Bruno Fernandes over 1.5 shots on target
2pts 11-4 Betfair, Paddy Power
Player props preview
France vs Belgium
France meet Belgium in the heavyweight tie of the last 16 which should force Didier Deschamps to stick with his conservative approach.
Despite their impressive squad, the French have had Mike Maignan to thank for their success so far. The Milan goalkeeper has saved nine of the ten shots on target he has faced, conceding only a penalty to Poland.
Maignan should be key again as he comes up against Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, who have had a combined 11 efforts on target at this tournament.
Only three teams in Germany have averaged more than Belgium’s 16 shots per game, but the Red Devils have scored just twice. Given only two of their 17 efforts on target have found the back of the net, Maignan is good value to make at least three saves.
In the last two games, Deschamps has played Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot in midfield with N’Golo Kante acting as their link between defence and attack.
The former Chelsea man continues to be priced generously for attacking returns, but 38 of his 48 touches against Poland came in the opposition’s half.
Kante is the only French player with an expected-assists tally above 1.0 at Euro 2024. No player in the squad has made more passes leading directly to a shot, while he is averaging 3.75 shots created per 90 minutes.
Unsurprisingly, France’s shooting improved with Mbappe back in the side against Poland. With finishers in the final third to find, Kante is great value to supply an assist given the rate at which he’s creating chances.
Portugal vs Slovenia
Portugal start as heavy favourites against Slovenia but their 2-0 defeat to the same opponents in March must be fresh in Roberto Martinez’s memory.
The former Belgium boss is rarely consistent with the side he puts out and switched to a 4-2-3-1 the second group game before reverting to a back three in the next tame.
Portugal lined up in a 3-4-3 system in this year's loss to Slovenia, so a reshuffle is expected from Martinez once again.
The biggest beneficiary of that may be Bruno Fernandes, who put in a great display against Turkey after being pushed into a number ten role.
Fernandes has recorded seven shots on target in his last four international appearances in that role. Slovenia allowed 11 shots on target in a low-scoring group so Fernandes should be able to get a couple of efforts on target in this clash.
