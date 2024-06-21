Kylian Mbappe injury update & Netherlands vs France betting offer: get 50-1 boosted odds for one or more goals

Racing Post logo
Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe injury update & news + Netherlands vs France

While France prepare to take on the Netherlands without their star striker at Euro 2024, bettors can take advantage of a fantastic offer that leading bookmaker Betfair has created for the tournament.

While Mbappe may be out, you can still get your hands on this betting offer for Netherlands vs France for 1+ goals in the match

The French superstar broke his nose in the opening game against Austria, putting his participation in this match in doubt.

Despite training with a protective mask, his condition is still being closely monitored. Mbappe's absence would be a significant blow for France, but fans can still enjoy the Netherlands match with an exciting betting offer from Betfair. Get boosted odds of 50-1 for at least one goal to be scored in this crucial clash.

Mbappe's injury occurred during France's 1-0 victory over Austria, when his face collided with the shoulder of Austria defender Kevin Danso. He was taken to a hospital in Dusseldorf, where the fracture was confirmed. Although he does not require immediate surgery, the French Football Federation is cautious about his return. 

Head coach Didier Deschamps and midfielder Adrien Rabiot have both expressed hope that Mbappe will recover quickly, but there is no definitive timeline for his comeback.

Despite the potential absence of their star player, France remains a formidable team with a wealth of talent. 

Despite the potential absence of their star player, France remains a formidable team with a wealth of talent. 

The match against the Netherlands is expected to be a thrilling encounter 

even if Mbappe isn't on the pitch.

