Are you sitting down? I have some difficult news to share with you. There is really no easy way to say this but there is a very real possibility football is not coming home.

That should come as no great surprise to anybody who managed to remain conscious for all three of England’s group games at the Euros. To say their displays have been uninspiring would be a leading contender for understatement of the year.

Every man and his dog has a view on why Gareth Southgate is struggling to get the best out of this exceptionally talented group – WhatsApp chats across the country must have been blowing up during England v Slovenia – but for most it boils down to the manager trying to play all the right players but not necessarily in the right order.

Having arrived with so much hope, it has been a bit like watching a group of ringers who have just met at a Sunday league game. Nobody is questioning the fact that Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane and co are exceptional footballers. They have shown it time and time again at club level, but in this system they look a little lost.

The word balance has been bandied around a lot when it comes to England and clearly there has been a lack of it so far, particularly down their left side and in midfield. That has led to a lack of fluency in attack and when pressing, and there is certainly an argument for dropping one of the big names in favour of a better shape.

There are plenty of questions heading into the knockout stage. Should Bellingham be played deeper to allow Foden to start more centrally? Would Kobbie Mainoo provide a link between the midfield and attack? How about rolling the dice and starting Anthony Gordon to offer some width? At the moment, it is hard to know how they want to play.

It has led to much soul-searching but you would think from the reaction after the 0-0 draw with Slovenia, when some fans threw plastic pint glasses onto the pitch and booed Southgate and his team, that they were crashing out of the tournament.

By some divine miracle, England have somehow not only topped their group but also ended up on the right side of the draw, avoiding Spain, Germany, Portugal and France, who like England have hardly set the world alight with only two goals in the group stage.

That to me represents a second chance after three disappointing performances, in which it felt like some incredibly creative players had the handbrake on in a system that offered defensive stability but very little in the way of incisive runs and passing.

It is easy to blame team selection but the failings have been as much down to mentality as anything else. Nobody is doubting the effort but the first thought of any good team is to get on the front foot and it has all felt a little too conservative.

We saw glimpses of a new approach against Slovenia, although not enough to get too excited about, but knockout football, taking on teams who have to play a bit more expansively, might give England’s forward-thinking stars more space to manoeuvre.

If England are going to get knocked out – if football is not going to come home – then surely it is better to take a few chances and go out swinging than to adopt a cautious approach that restricts creativity.

The golden generation has a golden opportunity on the easier side of the draw and my only hope is they are allowed to go and seize it.

