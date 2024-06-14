Italy vs Albania prediction, betting tips and odds: Defending champions can grind out opening victory

Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Italy vs Albania. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Italy vs Albania

You can watch Italy vs Albania in Euro 2024 Group B at 5pm on Saturday, June 15, live on BBC One.

Match prediction & best bet

Italy's weakness lies in attack and they may have to settle for a low-scoring win against Group B minnows Albania, who conceded only four times in eight Euro 2024 qualifiers and know their best chance of success is to frustrate the Azzurri.

Italy to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

You can bet on Italy vs Albania here and get £40 in free bets with Betfair

Italy vs Albania odds

Italy 2-5

Albania 8-1

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Italy vs Albania predictions

Reigning European champions Italy have been handed the 'Group of Death' with Croatia and Spain alongside them in Group B and so it is vital they kickstart their trophy defence with a win over Albania in Dortmund.

The Azzurri won all three group games to nil three years ago before edging past Austria, Belgium and surviving penalty shootouts with Spain and England to claim major silverware for the first time since the 2006 World Cup.

Manager Roberto Mancini has since moved on and been replaced by Luciano Spalletti and, despite being the holders and losing only one of Spalletti's ten games in charge, they are heading to Germany under the radar.

Italy were second behind England in Euro 2024 qualifying, suffering two defeats to the Three Lions, but finished above Ukraine due to a stronger head-to-head record.

A goalless draw with the Ukrainians in Leverkusen in their closing qualifier ensured they avoided the playoff route and they have won three and drawn one of their subsequent four friendlies, keeping three straight clean sheets.

The Azzurri have lost only one of their 11 internationals since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Nations League semi-final a year ago on Saturday and they are fancied to edge a tight encounter with a plucky Albania.

Spalletti has taken some risks with his squad choice and only ten players who helped them to Euro 2020 glory have been retained. Ciro Immobile, Manuel Locatelli and Marco Verratti are three high-profile omissions.

Not one player in the Italian squad has reached double figures for goals for their country and their biggest shortcoming remains up front, where the influence of Juventus’s Federico Chiesa is going to be key.

Genoa’s Mateo Retegui and Atalanta’s Gianluca Scamacca are their only two out-and-out striking options and it seems likely that Spalletti will have to rely on his organisation and defensive discipline to inspire them to success.

That is why Italy tends to get embroiled in low-scoring encounters. None of their seven matches at Euro 2020 passed the three-goal mark while only four of their last 15 internationals have gone over 3.5 goals.

Albania deserve plenty of praise for topping their qualifying group but it was a weak section containing Czech Republic, Poland, Moldova and the Faroes Islands and they scored only 12 times in eight games.

Sylvinho’s side conceded only four goals, though, and a tally of four clean sheets highlights a stubbornness that they will be looking to call upon.

There is growing quality in the Albanian ranks but all eyes will be on Chelsea hotshot Armando Broja and former Watford man Rey Manaj for their creative spark.

Albania are unlikely to take many early risks and for large periods they may frustrate Italy, who will have to stay patient and not opt to go too direct too soon.

Typically, Italy’s strength is in defence and at the heart of their midfield and a lack of firepower in both camps means it may only take one or two goals to separate the sides.

Key stat

Italy have kept four clean sheets in their last five internationals.

Italy vs Albania team news

Italy

Inter's influential midfielder Nicolo Barella is a doubt after missing his country’s final friendlies with a muscle injury while Nicolo Fagioli is a guaranteed absentee. Bryan Cristante is expected to partner Jorginho in midfield and Federico Dimarco should start at left-wing back with Tottenham's Destiny Udogie ruled out of the tournament.

Albania

Sokol Cikalleshi was a surprise omission from the squad so Armando Broja should lead the line. Mergim Berisha is expected to get the nod over Brentford’s Thomas Strakosha in goal.

Probable teams

Italy (3-4-2-1): Donnarumma; Darmian, Calafiori, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Frattesi, Chiesa; Scamacca.

Albania (4-3-3): Berisha; Hysaj, Djimsiti, Ajeti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani, Bajrami; Manaj, Broja, Asani.

Inside info

Italy

Star man Federico Chiesa

Top scorer Federico Chiesa

Penalty taker Jorginho

Card magnet Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Assist ace Gianluca Scamacca

Set-piece aerial threat Alessandro Bastoni

Albania

Star man Armando Broja

Top scorer Rey Manaj

Penalty taker Kristjan Asllani

Card magnet Rey Manaj

Assist ace Jasir Asani

Set-piece aerial threat Ardian Ismajli

Italy v Albania b et builder predictions

One or both teams not to score

Italy have kept clean sheets in four of their last five internationals while Albania conceded only four times in their eight qualifying contests.

Federico Chiesa to have a shot on target

The Juventus winger often likes to take responsibility upon himself and he grabbed nine goals in 33 appearances in Italy's top-flight this season.

Mario Mitaj to be shown a card

The 20-year-old left-back has been booked four times in 13 games for Albania and will have a tough time against Serie A stars Federico Chiesa and Davide Frattesi.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Match info

Fifa rankings Italy (9), Albania (66)

Venue BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund

Weather Partly cloudy, 18C

Grab £40 in Betfair free bets when you bet on Italy v Albania

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on Italy v Albania in Euro 2024.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on Italy v Albania

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).

Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Betfair for further T&Cs

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.