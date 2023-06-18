Ireland v Gibraltar predictions and odds: Kenny's men can get back on track

Where to watch Ireland v Gibraltar

Viaplay Sports Xtra, 7.45pm Monday

Best bet

Ireland to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 8-5 BoyleSports

Ireland v Gibraltar odds

Ireland 1-40

Gibraltar 125-1

Draw 22-1

Ireland v Gibraltar team news

Ireland

Matt Doherty is suspended after being sent off against and fellow right-back Seamus Coleman is injured, so Mark Sykes could start on the right of Ireland's defence.

Gibraltar

The visitors have reported no new injuries or suspensions.

Ireland v Gibraltar predictions

Ireland have started their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on the back foot but they have a golden opportunity to record maximum points when they welcome Gibraltar to Dublin on Monday.

After failing to reach Euro 2020 or last year's World Cup, Stephen Kenny's men have made an underwhelming start to their latest qualifying campaign, losing 1-0 to France and 2-1 to Greece.

But even the misfiring Irish should be able to polish off a Gibralter side who are 201st in Fifa's world rankings and have lost all three of their Euro 2024 qualifiers by 3-0 scorelines.

This is a must-win game for Ireland but Kenny's side aren't renowned for blowing teams away and Gibraltar have managed to keep the scoreline respectable in their Group B outings against Greece, the Netherlands and France.

With that in mind, punters should look at backing a win for Ireland and under 3.5 goals - a bet which landed in each of the two meetings between these nations in 2019.

Key stat

Four of Ireland's last five matches have featured under 3.5 goals.

Probable teams

Ireland (3-5-2): Bazunu; O'Shea, Collins, Egan; Sykes, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, O'Dowda; Ferguson, Parrott.

Gibraltar (5-4-1): Coleing; Sergeant, R Chipolina, Lopes, Olivero, Britto; De Barr, Pozo, Hartman, Ronan; El Hmidi.

