Hungary v Switzerland prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Where to watch Hungary v Switzerland

You can watch Hungary v Switzerland in the Euro 2024 Group A match at 2pm on Saturday June 15th, live on ITV1.

Match prediction & best bet

Hungary draw no bet

1pt 7-5 Betfair, BoyleSports, Power

Hungary have won just two of 11 matches at the European Championship finals but they have made a lot of progress in recent years and can get the better of Switzerland, who were quarter-finalists at Euro 2020.

Hungary v Switzerland predictions

Hungary were swallowed up by the group of death at Euro 2020 but they have a better chance of making progress this summer and can get off to the perfect start by beating Switzerland in Cologne.

The glory years of Hungarian football were back in the 1950s when a multi-talented squad featuring the legendary Ferenc Puskas struck fear into opposing teams and finished runners-up at the 1954 World Cup.

These days they are not blessed with such a pool of talent but they have become well respected thanks to the steady work being done by their underrated head coach Marco Rossi.

Hungary handed Rossi the reins in June 2018 and the relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Rossi's side failed to advance beyond the group stage at Euro 2020 but they left the tournament with a lot of credit after achieving well-deserved draws against France and Germany.

Hungary had looked energetic and well-organised at Euro 2020 and they managed to be competitive despite the absence of star player Dominik Szoboszlai, who was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Three years on Hungary have Szoboszlai in their ranks and must be full of confidence after an unbeaten qualifying campaign.

The Magyars finished top of Group G, four points above a strong Serbia side, who they defeated 2-1 in Belgrade and 2-1 in Budapest.

They were placed into pot two in the Euro 2024 draw and were rewarded with a much better set of fixtures than was the case four years ago.

While Hungary will fancy their chances of improving on their effort at Euro 2020, Switzerland would probably settle for another run to the quarter-finals.

The Swiss approached Euro 2020 without a great deal of expectation and looked set for an early exit after a 1-1 draw with Wales and a 3-0 loss to Italy.

However, they scrambled past the group stage with a 3-1 triumph over Turkey and delivered one of the shocks of the tournament with their round-of-16 penalty success over France.

Reaching the last eight – where they ultimately succumbed to Spain on spot kicks – was their best effort at a European Championship and it is unlikely to be surpassed this summer.

Switzerland were drawn in what looked like a fairly simple qualifying section but they made hard work of it and were grateful to finish as runners-up to Romania after winning just four of ten matches.

Murat Yakin's side scored 22 goals but they conceded 11 and their defensive vulnerability was evident in a 3-3 draw at home to Belarus and a 2-1 success away to minnows Andorra.

The Swiss used to pride themselves on being tough to play against but they have looked far from solid in recent times and could be undone by Hungary, who are one of the best coached teams in international football.

Key stat

Hungary have lost just one of their last 16 matches

Hungary v Switzerland team news

Hungary

Dominik Szoboszlai has shaken off a knock but Callum Styles and Loic Nego have missed periods of training and will have to be assessed.

Switzerland

Breel Embolo has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and may not be risked.

Probable teams

Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Lang, Orbán, Szalai; Bolla, Ádam Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.

Switzerland (3-4-3): Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Amdouni, Vargas.

Inside info

Hungary

Star man Dominik Szoboszlai

Top scorer Dominik Szoboszlai

Penalty taker Dominik Szoboszlai

Card magnet Roland Sallai

Assist ace Dominik Szoboszlai

Set-piece aerial threat Willi Orban

Switzerland

Star man Granit Xhaka

Top scorer Xherdan Shaqiri

Penalty taker Xherdan Shaqiri

Card magnet Granit Xhaka

Assist ace Xherdan Shaqiri

Set-piece aerial threat Manuel Akanji

Match info

Fifa rankings

Hungary (26), Switzerland (19)

Venue

Cologne Stadium, Cologne

Weather

Sunny intervals. 19C

Hungary v Switzerland b et builder predictions

Hungary to win

Hungary were unbeaten throughout qualifying and they can edge Switzerland, who have registered only two victories in their last eight matches.

Dominik Szoboszlai to score or assist

The Liverpool midfielder is hugely influential for his national team and he could play a decisive role against the Swiss.

Under 2.5 goals

Strong defence could be key to Hungary's challenge this summer. The Magyars conceded just seven goals in qualifying and will be aiming to keep things tight against Switzerland.

Pays out at 12-1 with Paddy Power

