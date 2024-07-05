Grab 50-1 boosted odds on England to win with Parimatch in Saturday's quarter-finals: England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 free bets

Parimatch Euro 2024 betting offer: Get 50-1 on England to beat Switzerland

Parimatch is offering an exciting welcome offer for new customers ahead of the Euro 2024 match between England and Switzerland. New users can enjoy enhanced odds of 50-1 for England to win the match , providing a fantastic opportunity to maximize your returns on a modest stake.

Wide range of in-play options Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on England - Match Betting - 90 mins v Switzerland. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 04/07/2024 until 17:00 UK time on 06/07/2024. Selected payment methods only. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

To take advantage of this offer, simply create a Parimatch account, opt-in to the promotion, and place a bet on England to win against Switzerland. If England wins, your bet will be paid out at the normal odds, and the extra amount will be credited in free bets, bringing your total returns up to the enhanced odds of 50-1.

This promotion is available for a limited time, starting from 10:00 UK time on Thursday July 4, 2024 until 17:00 UK time on Saturday July 6, 2024. Be sure to place your bet within this period to qualify for the offer and enjoy the excitement of Euro 2024 with enhanced returns.

How to claim your 50-1 Euro betting offer from Parimatch for England to win

Create an Account: Register for a Parimatch account . Opt-in to the Promotion: Ensure you opt-in to the Euro 2024 promotion. Deposit Funds: Make a deposit via debit card or Apple Pay. Place Your Bet: Place a bet at the normal price on England to win against Switzerland in the Match Betting - 90 mins market.

Euro 2024 welcome offer get 50-1 on England to beat Switzerland - terms & conditions

Eligibility:

Available to new customers only.

Each customer can only receive one welcome offer across Parimatch sports and casino offers.

Minimum deposit: £5.

Promotion Period:

The offer is available from 10:00 UK time on Thursday July 4, 2024 until 17:00 UK time on Saturday July 6, 2024.

Qualifying Bet:

Place a bet on England - Match Betting - 90 mins v Switzerland at odds of 1-1 (2.00) or greater.

Maximum stake for enhanced odds: £1.

If the bet wins, the normal price will be paid in cash, and the extra amount will be credited in free bets.

Free Bets:

Can be used on any sports market unless stated otherwise.

Must be placed at combined odds of 2.00 or greater.

Cannot be used on virtual sports.

Must be used within 7 days of being credited.

Bets placed with free bets will only return profit exceeding the stake.

Wagering Requirements:

There are no wagering requirements for this promotion.

Restrictions:

Void bets, BetBoosts, Special Markets, Enhanced Accas, and bets placed with Bonus Funds do not qualify.

Deposits must be made via card payments or Apple Pay.

Qualifying bets that are cashed out or partially cashed out do not qualify.

Reasons to Bet with Parimatch for Euro 2024:

Competitive Euro 2024 Odds: Parimatch offers some of the best odds available for Euro 2024 matches, ensuring great value for your bets. Generous Welcome Offers: New customers can benefit from generous welcome promotions like the 50/1 enhanced odds on England to beat Switzerland, maximizing your betting potential. User-Friendly Platform: The Parimatch platform is designed for ease of use, with a seamless interface that makes betting on Euro 2024 simple and enjoyable. Comprehensive Market Coverage: Parimatch provides extensive betting options for Euro 2024, including match outcomes, player performances, and in-play betting. Secure and Reliable: Parimatch prioritizes user security with advanced measures to protect your personal and financial information, offering a safe betting environment. Excellent Customer Support: Parimatch’s responsive customer support team is available to assist with any questions or issues, ensuring a smooth betting experience.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.