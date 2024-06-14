Grab 40-1 boosted odds on England to win on Sunday with Paddy Power: Serbia vs England Euro 2024 Free Bets

England get their Euro 2024 journey started against Serbia at 8pm on Sunday and to mark this special occasion, Paddy Power are offering 40-1 boosted odds on England to beat Serbia .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 40/1 England to Win, England v Serbia NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on England to beat Serbia, Sunday, June 16th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Grab this Euro 2024 betting offer for 40-1 for England to beat Serbia in their opening game

Serbia know it will be difficult to qualify from this group and secure a place in the knockout phase in Germany. Collecting three points in their opening game against England would seriously boost their chances of escaping a competitive pool, but can Serbia defeat the Three Lions?

These teams have never met in competitive action, meaning one nation has a chance to win and etch its name into the history books. Serbia finished as the runners-up behind Hungary in their qualifying group, scoring 15 goals but conceding nine. That leaky defence must improve, and fast.

England are set to kick off their quest for Euro 2024 glory. The Three Lions are the early favourites to win the trophy and could put down a marker with a comfortable and confident win on Sunday. A strong victory would put them on course to qualify as group winners.

England suffered a mixed bag of results in their warm-up games, beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-0 before slipping to a shock 1-0 home defeat against Iceland last time out. Manager Gareth Southgate knows his men must improve when things get serious in Germany, but England should be good enough to win this game and score a few goals against a fragile Serbian defence.

How to claim your Euro 2024 40-1 betting offer for England to beat Serbia

Signing up to Paddy Power is simple and secure – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Paddy Power and grab your enhanced odds of 40-1 odds for England to beat Serbia :

Open a new account at Paddy Power using this promotion link Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay. Place a max £1 bet on the match odds market on England to beat Serbia, Sunday, June 16. You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 7 days.

Terms & conditions for your Euro 2024 40-1 boosted odds for England to beat Serbia

We recommend you read the terms and conditions attached to Paddy Power's betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the boosted betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New customer offer

Place a max £1 bet on the match odds market on England to beat Serbia, Sunday, June 16

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in free bets

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible

Excludes multiples & in-play bets

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.