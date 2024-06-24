Euro 2024 betting offer: Get 40-1 enhanced odds for England to beat Slovenia on Tuesday night with Paddy Power

It's the third and final round of fixtures from Euro 2024 Group C on Tuesday as England take on Slovenia at 8pm. The Three Lions start top of a competitive pool but will want to win to secure pole first place in the group and a spot in the next round. Will they deliver a better performance this time?

England vs Slovenia preview

England are in control of Group C with four points from a possible six having scored two goals and conceded only one. They lead the section and have one foot in the next round, but fans and pundits have been demanding more from Harry Kane and his team after they held on to beat Serbia 1-0 and could manage only a drab draw against Denmark.

Harry Kane opened his Euro 2024 account with a close-range goal against the Danes, but he was later substituted by Gareth Southgate following an uninspiring performance. Pressure is mounting on Kane and his fellow England attackers to improve and start turning chances into goals.

Slovenia are third in Group C following 1-1 draws in their first two outings. They scored late against Denmark in their opening game but conceded late against Serbia to ensure a share of the points. A win would send Slovenia through to the next round, but they will have to remain strong at the back and take any chances that drop their way.

England vs Slovenia match predictions

These nations have met six times previously, with England winning five of those encounters and one game ending in a draw. The most recent game produced a 1-0 win for the Three Lions in 2017 following a 0-0 draw the year before. Fans want to see better from the Euro 2020 runners-up, but would surely accept another narrow win just to get through the group.

