Euro 2024

France vs Poland betting offer: grab a £60 Euro 2024 free bet with BetMGM for Group D's penultimate match tonight

Get a £60 Euro 2024 free bet with BetMGM for France vs Poland

France return to action when playing Poland in Dortmund for their final group game. Les Bleus haven’t had everything go the way they would have wanted in Germany so far but they can boost team morale with a convincing and high-scoring game to end their group campaign in style.

4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games
CLAIM OFFER

If France are to win, they’ll need star striker Kylian Mbappe at his best; but no matter what happens, you can grab a £60 Euro 2024 free bet for the match with BetMGM here

How to claim your £60 BetMGM Euro 2024 free bet for France vs Poland

We'll walk you through the steps to join and grab your £60 Euro free bet from BetMGM:

  1. Head over to BetMGM through this sign-up link
  2. Click the 'Sports Offer' button on their homepage
  3. Create your username and password
  4. Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card
  5. Place a £10 qualifying bet at 1-1 (2.0) odds or greater
  6. Free bets will be credited once the qualifying bet has settled and are valid for 7 days

Terms & conditions for your BetMGM Euro 2024 free bet

Here are the terms and conditions for the Euro 2024 France vs Poland sign-up offer:

  • New cust only. 
  • 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 
    • 1 x £10 horse racing
    • 2 x £10 Bet Builder
    • 2 x £10 Acca
    • 1 x £10 football
  • 7 day expiry. 
  • Exclusions apply. 
  • Stake not returned. 
  • 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inEuro 2024

Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back Italy to win 2-0 vs Croatia and get 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored during the match

icon
Euro 2024
icon
Euro 2024
icon
Euro 2024
icon
Betting offers
icon
Betting offers