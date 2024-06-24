- More
France vs Poland betting offer: grab a £60 Euro 2024 free bet with BetMGM for Group D's penultimate match tonight
Get a £60 Euro 2024 free bet with BetMGM for France vs Poland
France return to action when playing Poland in Dortmund for their final group game. Les Bleus haven’t had everything go the way they would have wanted in Germany so far but they can boost team morale with a convincing and high-scoring game to end their group campaign in style.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
- Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games
If France are to win, they’ll need star striker Kylian Mbappe at his best; but no matter what happens, you can grab a £60 Euro 2024 free bet for the match with BetMGM here
How to claim your £60 BetMGM Euro 2024 free bet for France vs Poland
We'll walk you through the steps to join and grab your £60 Euro free bet from BetMGM:
- Head over to BetMGM through this sign-up link
- Click the 'Sports Offer' button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at 1-1 (2.0) odds or greater
- Free bets will be credited once the qualifying bet has settled and are valid for 7 days
Terms & conditions for your BetMGM Euro 2024 free bet
Here are the terms and conditions for the Euro 2024 France vs Poland sign-up offer:
- New cust only.
- 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets:
- 1 x £10 horse racing
- 2 x £10 Bet Builder
- 2 x £10 Acca
- 1 x £10 football
- 7 day expiry.
- Exclusions apply.
- Stake not returned.
- 18+. Full T&Cs apply.
