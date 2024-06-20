- More
Get a 30-1 boosted odds on Jude Bellingham to get fouled one or more times during Denmark vs England: Euro 2024 free bets
As England prepare for their second game in Group C, online bookmaker Betfair is offering new customers a simply stunning promotion you can’t afford to miss - 30-1 odds on Jude Bellingham to get fouled 1+ times during the Denmark vs England game
30/1 Bellingham to be fouled 1 or more times
- Free bet every time your team scores in the groups when you place a £10 bet
With Denmark vs England expected to be a close-run event, you may want to avoid picking a winner and search for better option among the specials. Betfair have you covered, and they’re offering 30-1 odds that England’s Jude Bellingham will be fouled one or more times in the game.
Forget the result, first scorer, winning margin, and half-time/full-time, and focus on this worthwhile market. England will look to Bellingham to make things happen in attack this summer. The talented youngster answered the call when scoring the only goal of the game in Sunday’s win over Serbia.
Bellingham is expected to run at the Danish defence from the first whistle, and readers who take advantage of this special will surely enjoy a run for their money. Click any link on this page to Betfair, then register an account to secure the welcome bonus and bet on Bellingham to be fouled at least once.
How to claim your 30-1 boosted odds for Bellingham to get fouled 1 or more times
Ready to join Betfair and claim this tantalising special? We've got you covered. Simply follow the steps below to join as quickly and securely as possible using your laptop or mobile device.
- Click any link on this page to Betfair and select the Join Here button.
- Complete the registration form, adding your details.
- Add a username and password that's secure but memorable.
- Deposit £10 or more and gamble on a qualifying sportsbook market.
- Place a max £1 bet on the Player to be fouled 1 or more times market in the Denmark v England game, Thursday, June 20
- If your bet is successful, you will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 45-1 boosted odds when you back England to win vs Denmark
- Germany vs Hungary: Grab a £60 free bet on this Euro 2024 game at BetMGM
- Euro 2024 accumulator tips for Thursday, June 20: Back our 6-1 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
- Thursday's Euro 2024 fouls, cards, assists and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland tonight
