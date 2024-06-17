Get 30-1 boosted odds for Kylian Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target & Mbappe to win Player of the Tournament predictions (currently at 7-1 odds)

Betfair are offering a mighty 30-1 odds for Mbappe to have 1 or more shots on target in France's match with Austria today. Grab this offer here

The wait is almost over for a thrilling summer of football at Euro 2024 and there looks every chance that France sensation Kylian Mbappe will be the star of the show.

The 25-year-old will be fully focused on helping France to their third Euros triumph having left Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, and he looks a great bet to rise to the occasion and claim the coveted Player of The Tournament award.

It is less than two years since he became only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final and France are highly fancied to go one better than they did in Qatar, when they suffered a heartbreaking penalty-shootout defeat to Argentina.

For them to do that, Mbappe will need to be at the top of his game but there looks no player more likely to grab Euro 2024 by the scruff of the neck and be voted the tournament's best player, so take advantage of the great offer being put up by Betfair tonight and use it to bet on their Player of the Tournament market.

Kylian Mbappe's Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Odds, Predictions: Betting Analysis & Key Statistics

Kylian Mbappe to win Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament - currently @7-1 odds with Betfair

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most dynamic footballers in the modern game and a series of eye-catching performances would give the France forward a great chance of landing the Player of the Tournament trophy.

The 25-year-old, who has left Paris Saint-Germain after the expiration of his contract, is one of the fastest players on the planet and the quality of his dribbling and finishing brings fear to any defender who may stand in his path.

And since he burst onto the scene as a teenager at Monaco, he has had a habit of performing on the big stage when it matters most, which is another positive when you look for a player-of-the-tournament bet.

Never was that more in evidence than in the 2022 World Cup final when he became just the second player after England’s Geoff Hurst to score a hat-trick in the game’s biggest match.

That was not enough to bring glory for Les Bleus as they fell to Argentina in a penalty shootout, but he still scored eight goals in the Qatar tournament, which was enough to win the Golden Boot and he became only the second player to score in consecutive World Cup finals.

He had previously become the second-youngest player after Pele to score in international football’s biggest showpiece in 2018, when France captured their second World Cup with a 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow.

So this is a player who does not go hiding on the biggest stage and there is huge scope for him to be at the centre of everything France create.

And they also have unfinished business with this tournament after their campaign faltered three years ago when they were 3-1 up against Switzerland with nine minutes to go, but conceded two goals and lost on penalties.

Mbappe has collected the Ligue 1 player of the year a record five times and looks well placed to collect a similar reward this time on the international stage.

