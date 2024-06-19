Germany vs Hungary: Grab a £60 free bet on this Euro 2024 game at BetMGM

BetMGM is offering all new customers a stunning £60 welcome bonus free bet on Euro 2024 when they create an account, deposit £10, and wager on a qualifying sportsbook market. Keep reading for more information, including details on how to claim your share.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

Germany vs Hungary match preview

Germany opened Euro 2024 in style with a thumping 5-1 win over Scotland on Friday. They looked untouchable and were always in control of the match, despite Scotland netting a rather fortunate consolation goal near the end. Fans of the host nation will want to see more of the same but questions remain over whether Germany were really that good or it was just that Scotland were really poor.

Hungary already face an uphill struggle after losing their first game against Switzerland. Failure to take something from this game and a second win for the Swiss over Scotland would leave the Hungarians in real trouble. They will want to avoid an early exit, but can Hungary upset the odds to beat the hosts?

Germany vs Hungary prediction

Germany didn't put a foot wrong against Scotland and had the points wrapped up inside the first half. There's more to come from the home nation, and they should go through the gears again as they return to action with a second win in two starts. Hungary are no pushovers but it's difficult to get excited about their chances against the Germans after seeing them lose so convincingly to the Swiss.

Hungary are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Germany, following two draws and a 1-0 win last summer. But Germany should get their revenge when it matters most. Back both teams to score and Germany to win at the 7-4 offered by BetMGM . Both teams scored in two of the last three meetings and that also happened in both teams' opening games at Euro 2024.

Back Germany to win + both teams to score @7-4 with BetMGM

How to claim your Euro 2024 free bet

Here are the steps that you can follow in order to sign up with BetMGM and grab your £60 in Euro 2024 Free Bets :

Click the Sports Offer on their homepage Create a username and password Make a qualifying deposit using a card Make a minimum bet on any sport at the required qualifying odds.

Terms & conditions for your Euro 2024 free bets

It’s worth going through BetMGM's Euro 2024 sign-up offer terms and conditions in order to get a better idea of the Euro 2024 £60 betting offer . Here are the abbreviated terms and conditions:

New customers only.

7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

7 day expiry.

Exclusions apply.

Stake not returned.

18+. Full T&Cs apply .

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.