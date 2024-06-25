- More
Georgia vs Portugal prediction, betting tips and odds + get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Betfair
Free Euro 2024 tips, best bets and predictions for Georgia vs Portugal. Plus a 50-1 Betfair free bet offer
Where to watch Georgia vs Portugal
You can watch Georgia vs Portugal in Euro 2024 at 8pm on Wednesday, June 26, live on ITV1
Match prediction & best bet
Portugal to win & over 2.5 goals
2pts 20-21 BoyleSports
Portugal are set to field a much-changed line-up but Roberto Martinez has enough in his squad to claim another group win against Georgia, who are set to throw caution to the wind in search of an unlikely qualification spot. It looks set to be an open clash and Portuguese class should tell.
Georgia vs Portugal odds
Georgia 7-1
Portugal 2-5
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Georgia vs Portugal predictions
The final Group F match in Gelsenkirchen features two teams who will approach the clash with vastly different priorities, but the ingredients could be mixed together to produce an entertaining clash.
For Georgia, the equation is simple. They have to beat Portugal to have any chance of making it through to the knockout stage in their first major tournament and there will be plenty who would love to see them do it.
Some may scoff at the fact a team ranked the 74th best in the world who won two of their eight qualifiers got the chance to partake in the summer jamboree - it was their Nations League performances that got them in the playoffs - but they have won many friends with their attacking football in their opening games against Turkey and the Czech republic.
With three points needed to take them through, it is highly unlikely that they will sit back. As manager Willy Sagnol said this week, they have nothing to lose and that is good news for the neutral observer looking for some entertainment as the group stage closes.
Eight of their last 11 matches have ended with three or more goals and this looks set to follow that pattern, particularly as their opponents are unlikely to ease through the game either.
Portugal have already done the hard work. Top spot in Group F has been guaranteed and that gives manager Roberto Martinez the opportunity to shuffle the pack and allow some of his reserves to stake their claims to be involved in the knockout stages.
But while the personnel may change, the approach probably won't. There have been just two occasions in their last 12 games when Portugal have failed to score at least twice and Georgia have shown us in their two matches that while they are eager to get forward quickly and frequently, they are prone to leaving gaps at the back.
Players such as Diogo Jota, perhaps unfortunate not to have been given a starting place in either game so far and who wasn't wheeled out at all in Saturday's 3-0 win over Turkey, should be champing at the bit to get involved and provide Martinez with a few selection dilemmas.
The Liverpool man had a goal disallowed against the Czechs after coming on as a substitute for Rafael Leao and may see that place up for grabs after the Milan forward picked up bookings in both the opening matches.
It is not in the team's nature to sit back and the more Georgia pour forward in the hope of achieving a memorable success, the more opportunities should come Portugal's way.
Despite the fact that they needed an injury-time goal to beat the Czechs, Portugal have demonstrated they have one of the best teams in the tournament.
There looks a strong chance that, after their meeting with Georgia, we will be able to conclude that they have one of the strongest squads as well.
Key stat
Portugal have scored at least twice in ten of their last 12 matches
Georgia vs Portugal team news
Georgia
Coach Willy Sagnol has no fresh injury concerns and is likely to keep faith with the starting line-up that earned a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic on Saturday
Portugal
Roberto Martinez has said he will make widespread changes with no threat to Portugal's position at the top of Group F, but Rafael Leao will not feature after picking up two yellow cards.
Probable teams
Georgia (3-4-3): Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochosashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia
Portugal (3-4-3): Patricio; Inacio, A Silva, Mendes; Dalot, J Neves, R Neves, Semedo; Jota, Ramos, Neto
Inside info
Georgia
Star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Top scorer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Penalty taker Georges Mikautadza
Card magnet Guram Kashia
Assist ace Giorgi Kochorashvili
Set-piece aerial threat Guram Kashia
Portugal
Star man Diogo Jota
Top scorer Diogo Jota
Penalty taker Diogo Jota
Card magnet Diogo Dalot
Assist ace Ruben Neves
Set-piece aerial threat Goncalo Inacio
Match info
Fifa rankings
Georgia 74, Portugal 6
Venue
Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen
Weather
Clear, 28C
Georgia vs Portugal bet builder predictions
Diogo Jota to score at any time
The Liverpool forward has already had one effort unluckily disallowed for offside after coming on as a substitute and should relish the opportunity to make his mark if handed a start
Georges Mikautadze to have a shot
One of the Metz striker's two goals came from the penalty spot, but he has had a total of six efforts on goal in the tournament and will not be afraid to try his luck in Gelsenkirchen
Over nine corners
Portugal forced 13 corners in their opening game against the Czechs and conceded nine against Turkey, and Georgia will see set-pieces as key opportunities to gain the desired shock victory
Pays out at 5-1 with bet365
