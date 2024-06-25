Georgia vs Portugal prediction, betting tips and odds + get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Betfair

Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Georgia vs Portugal. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Georgia vs Portugal

You can watch Georgia vs Portugal in Euro 2024 at 8pm on Wednesday, June 26, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Portugal to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 20-21 BoyleSports

Portugal are set to field a much-changed line-up but Roberto Martinez has enough in his squad to claim another group win against Georgia, who are set to throw caution to the wind in search of an unlikely qualification spot. It looks set to be an open clash and Portuguese class should tell.

You can bet on Georgia vs Portugal here and get 50-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair

Georgia vs Portugal odds

Georgia 7-1

Portugal 2-5

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

You can bet on Georgia vs Portugal here and get 50-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair

Georgia vs Portugal predictions

The final Group F match in Gelsenkirchen features two teams who will approach the clash with vastly different priorities, but the ingredients could be mixed together to produce an entertaining clash.

For Georgia, the equation is simple. They have to beat Portugal to have any chance of making it through to the knockout stage in their first major tournament and there will be plenty who would love to see them do it.

Some may scoff at the fact a team ranked the 74th best in the world who won two of their eight qualifiers got the chance to partake in the summer jamboree - it was their Nations League performances that got them in the playoffs - but they have won many friends with their attacking football in their opening games against Turkey and the Czech republic.

With three points needed to take them through, it is highly unlikely that they will sit back. As manager Willy Sagnol said this week, they have nothing to lose and that is good news for the neutral observer looking for some entertainment as the group stage closes.

Eight of their last 11 matches have ended with three or more goals and this looks set to follow that pattern, particularly as their opponents are unlikely to ease through the game either.

Portugal have already done the hard work. Top spot in Group F has been guaranteed and that gives manager Roberto Martinez the opportunity to shuffle the pack and allow some of his reserves to stake their claims to be involved in the knockout stages.

But while the personnel may change, the approach probably won't. There have been just two occasions in their last 12 games when Portugal have failed to score at least twice and Georgia have shown us in their two matches that while they are eager to get forward quickly and frequently, they are prone to leaving gaps at the back.

Players such as Diogo Jota, perhaps unfortunate not to have been given a starting place in either game so far and who wasn't wheeled out at all in Saturday's 3-0 win over Turkey, should be champing at the bit to get involved and provide Martinez with a few selection dilemmas.

The Liverpool man had a goal disallowed against the Czechs after coming on as a substitute for Rafael Leao and may see that place up for grabs after the Milan forward picked up bookings in both the opening matches.

It is not in the team's nature to sit back and the more Georgia pour forward in the hope of achieving a memorable success, the more opportunities should come Portugal's way.

Despite the fact that they needed an injury-time goal to beat the Czechs, Portugal have demonstrated they have one of the best teams in the tournament.

There looks a strong chance that, after their meeting with Georgia, we will be able to conclude that they have one of the strongest squads as well.

Key stat

Portugal have scored at least twice in ten of their last 12 matches

Georgia vs Portugal team news

Georgia

Coach Willy Sagnol has no fresh injury concerns and is likely to keep faith with the starting line-up that earned a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic on Saturday

Portugal

Roberto Martinez has said he will make widespread changes with no threat to Portugal's position at the top of Group F, but Rafael Leao will not feature after picking up two yellow cards.

Probable teams

Georgia (3-4-3): Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochosashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Portugal (3-4-3): Patricio; Inacio, A Silva, Mendes; Dalot, J Neves, R Neves, Semedo; Jota, Ramos, Neto

Inside info

Georgia

Star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Top scorer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Penalty taker Georges Mikautadza

Card magnet Guram Kashia

Assist ace Giorgi Kochorashvili

Set-piece aerial threat Guram Kashia

Portugal

Star man Diogo Jota

Top scorer Diogo Jota

Penalty taker Diogo Jota

Card magnet Diogo Dalot

Assist ace Ruben Neves

Set-piece aerial threat Goncalo Inacio

Match info

Fifa rankings

Georgia 74, Portugal 6

Venue

Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen

Weather

Clear, 28C

Georgia vs Portugal b et builder predictions

Diogo Jota to score at any time

The Liverpool forward has already had one effort unluckily disallowed for offside after coming on as a substitute and should relish the opportunity to make his mark if handed a start

Georges Mikautadze to have a shot

One of the Metz striker's two goals came from the penalty spot, but he has had a total of six efforts on goal in the tournament and will not be afraid to try his luck in Gelsenkirchen

Over nine corners

Portugal forced 13 corners in their opening game against the Czechs and conceded nine against Turkey, and Georgia will see set-pieces as key opportunities to gain the desired shock victory

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Grab £50 in free bets with Betfair if a goal is scored in Georgia vs Portugal

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Georgia vs Portugal.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfair free bets offer when you place a qualifying bet Georgia vs Portugal at Euro 2024.

Head over to Betfair through this link and sign up using this code: ZFBDYP .

through this link Deposit £10 via debit card or Apple pay.

Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 goals to be scored market in the Georgia vs Portugal game, Wednesday, June 26th.

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bets.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK.

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 7 days.



Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Betfair for further T&Cs

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.