Georgia vs Czech Republic prediction, betting tips, odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Georgia vs Czech Republic

You can watch Georgia vs Czech Republic in the Euro 2024 at 2pm on Saturday June 22, live on BBC One.

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Georgia managed 14 shots in their opening game against Turkey and netted in both matches against Spain in qualifying, suggesting they should have enough to score alongside the Czech Republic, who have seen both teams score in their last five outings.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

You can bet on Georgia vs Czech Republic here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Georgia vs Czech Republic odds

Georgia 4-1

Czech Republic 8-11

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Georgia vs Czech Republic predictions

Georgia and Czech Republic will be desperate to get points on the board after losing their opening matches in Group F and, akin to the former's clash with Turkey on matchday one, an enthralling end-to-end spectacle could unfold in Hamburg.

The Georgians held their own in their first ever game at a European Championship when losing 3-1 to Turkey on Tuesday, only conceding the third on the break after goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had gone up for a corner and allowed Kerem Akturkoglu to roll the ball into an empty net, and they will be looking to build on that promising start against the Czechs.

The Crusaders tested Turkey throughout their fiery clash in Dortmund and managed an impressive 14 shots, with five hitting the target.

Star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's creative brilliance shone as he recorded four key passe, while goalscorer Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Kochorashvili combined for an impressive seven shots, highlighting that Georgia have the tools to hurt a Czech Republic side who were lucky to lose by only a one-goal margin against Portugal despite nearly holding out for a point.

Ivan Hasek's men had just 26 per cent of the possession in their opener and allowed 19 shots. No goalkeeper made more saves in matchday one than Jindrich Stanek's seven and he could be a busy man once more.

Georgia may not quite possess the quality of Portugal but, there is still more than enough talent in their ranks to trouble the Czechs.

Kvaratskhelia scored four goals in qualifying while Mikautadze and Budu Zivzivadze, who represents great strength in depth among their striking options on the bench, both chipped in with three.

Georgia scored in both games against Spain – arguably the team of the tournament so far – in qualifying, while the same is true for their clashes with Norway and they also put two past Scotland in November.

Willy Sagnol, despite being a solid defender in his playing days, tends to employ an attacking style and Georgia should keep up their scoring run in Hamburg.

The Czech Republic understandably come into this game as favourites due to their tournament pedigree and strong squad, which is headlined by West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schik, and they will expect to score against the Georgians.

Schik was the joint-top scorer at the last Euros with five strikes, while Soucek is a goal threat himself having netted 12 times for his country and Adam Hlozek and Lukas Provod also represent solid offensive options.

It seems likely the Czechs will score in Hamburg given they have netted 18 times in their last six matches and both teams to score has been a winning bet in their last five games. With Georgia's scoring prowess and their impressive opening-game display, it could pay to back the same selection when the nations clash on matchday two.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in the Czech Republic's last five matches

Georgia vs Czech Republic team news

Georgia

After a brave display in their opening game against Turkey, Willy Sagnol is unlikely to make any changes for this clash.

Czech Republic

Ivan Hasek will be keen to inject some more creativity into his side after a flat display against Portugal, meaning Antonin Barak and Mojmir Chytil could be granted starts.

Probable teams

Georgia (3-5-2): Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Czech Republic (3-1-4-2): Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Soucek; Coufal, Barak, Provod, Doudera; Chytil, Schick

Inside info

Georgia

Star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Top scorer Georges Mikautadze

Penalty taker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Card magnet Solomon Kvirkvelia

Assist ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Set-piece aerial threat Lasha Dvali

Czech Republic

Star man Patrik Schik

Top scorer Patrik Schik

Penalty taker Tomas Soucek

Card magnet Vladimir Coufal

Assist ace Vladimir Coufal

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Match info

Fifa rankings

Georgia 74, Czech Republic 34

Venue

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Weather

Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, 21C

Georgia vs Czech Republic b et builder predictions

Tomas Soucek to have 1+ shots on target

The West Ham midfielder managed one of his side's five shots against Portugal and top scored in qualifying for the Czech with three goals in qualifying, so could test the Georgian keeper in Hamburg.

Georges Mikautadze to have 1+ shots on target

The Metz forward was a livewire against Turkey, scoring once and taking four shots, and he should be taken to hit the target with an effort against the Czechs.

Giorgi Tsitaishvili to commit 1+ fouls

Vladimir Coufal is Czech Republic's biggest outlet and Giorgi Tsitaishvili, who committed a foul against Portugal, may have to bring down the flying wing-back to prevent a dangerous crossing opportunity on at least one occasion.

Pays out at 15-2 with Paddy Power

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Euro 2024

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Euro 2024

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.