BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When to bet

Spain v Germany

ITV1, Friday 5pm

Portugal v France

BBC One, Friday 8pm

Best bets

Nico Williams to score or register an assist

2pts 21-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Fabian Ruiz Opta man of the match

1pt 22-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Kylian Mbappe to score at any time

2pts 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Joao Palhinha to be shown a card

2pts 12-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

You can bet on Euro 2024 here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Player props preview

Spain v Germany

The clash between Spain and Germany pits the best two teams of the tournament so far against each other and it is a shame it has come as early as the quarter-final.

The pair have been impossible to split in the betting and it looks an intriguing clash between two European heavyweights.

The key to Spain’s success has been their two young wingers - Lamine Yamal on the right flank and Nico Williams on the left.

Joshua Kimmich will be tasked with dealing with Williams and one-on-one defending is not one of the right-back's strengths.

La Roja’s 21-year-old had a goal and an assist against Georgia and totalled three assists and a goal in 222 minutes of qualifying action for the tournament, an average of one every 56 minutes.

While that is a relatively small sample size, Williams also impressed in La Liga last season, netting five times and providing 11 assists in 29 starts for Athletic Bilbao.

The 21-year-old is worth backing to register an assist or a goal in this intriguing quarter-final.

Fabian Ruiz has been at the centre of much of Spain’s success throughout the tournament and he looks a tempting price to be Opta Player of the Match as a result.

The Opta award is unrelated to the official Player of the Match gong and is calculated using player statistics, so it rewards players who feature heavily in the action.

Midfielders make up five of the top six players in the Opta Points rankings for the tournament and Ruiz lies third on the overall list with 121.4.

That makes the 22-1 about him being Opta Player of the Match appealing given that the metric used clearly values his contributions.

France v Portugal

France and Portugal both disappointed in their round-of-16 games, when their talismanic figures Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to light up the tournament.

The pair rank in the top three for expected goals and shots but have scored a single Mbappe penalty between them so far.

The new Real Madrid signing looks the likelier to find the net in this clash. He has an expected goals tally of 2.5 and has taken 14 shots despite missing the Netherlands game with a broken nose.

This quarter-final looks set to be decided by a moment of attacking brilliance and the masked Mbappe looks the likeliest to provide it.

Joao Palhinha is crucial to Portugal’s midfield, and has made 13 tackles in 210 minutes of action for his country.

He has also conceded the highest number of fouls of any Portuguese player and has already been booked at the tournament.

The 28-year-old was carded 13 times in 31 Premier League starts last season and looks a big contender for another.

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Euro 2024

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Euro 2024

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.