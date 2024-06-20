BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When to bet

Slovakia vs Ukraine

BBC One, 2pm

Poland vs Austria

ITV1, 5pm

Netherlands vs France

BBC One, 8pm

Best bets

Peter Pekarik to be carded

1pt 4-1 general

Christoph Baumgartner to score or assist

2pts 6-5 bet365

Marcus Thuram to score or assist

1pt 13-10 bet365

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

You can bet on Euro 2024 here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Player props preview

Slovakia vs Ukraine

Slovakia pulled off a huge shock to beat Belgium in their Euro 2024 opener and they are in a strong position in Group E ahead of Friday's clash with Ukraine.

It was a backs-to-the-wall performance at times from Slovakia as they held firm after Ivan Schranz's seventh-minute strike on Monday.

One player who received plenty of praise for his defensive showing was 37-year-old Peter Pekarik, who largely repelled Belgium's threat down the left.

That said, Pekarik was drawn into two fouls and he faces another examination of his discipline against Ukraine.

The veteran defender will be tasked with containing tricky winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who loves to drive forwards with the ball and was fouled three times in Ukraine's shock 3-0 defeat to Romania.

At 4-1, a bet on Pekarik to pick up a card is definitely worth an interest.

Poland vs Austria

Austria's focus on staying compact and nullifying France's attacking threat meant they did not create much themselves in Monday's Group D opener, but it could be an whole different story whent they play Poland on Friday.

Even though opportunities were limited in Dusseldorf on Monday, Austria ace Christoph Baumgartner still directed two shots on target against Les Bleus and he is worth keeping an eye on in the player markets.

Baumgartner had scored in five straight matches for Austria against Germany, Slovakia, Turkey, Serbia and Switzerland ahead of the finals and he registered seven goal involvements for club side Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season.

He is much more integral to Austria's attacking structure than he his to Red Bulls' and looks overpriced to score or assist against Poland.

Netherlands vs France

France will need some of their other world-class talents to step up against the Netherlands in the absence of megastar skipper Kylian Mbappe – and Marcus Thuram could be just the man.

Thuram thrived for Serie A champions Inter this term, forging a fearsome partnership with Argentinian ace Lautaro Martinez up front.

The 26-year-old scored 13 goals and laid on seven assists for the Nerazzurri in the Italian top flight and he was a livewire for Les Bleus against Austria on Monday, registering five shots – two of which were on target – two dribbles and one key pass.

With Mbappe's likely replacement Olivier Giroud set to take up a target-man role, the pace of Ousmane Dembele and Thuram will be key to France getting in behind the Dutch rearguard.

Backing Thuram to score or assist against the Oranje looks the way to go.

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Euro 2024

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Euro 2024

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.