Friday's Euro 2024 assist, cards and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
Free special tips, best bets and analysis for Friday's Euro 2024 matches
When to bet
Slovakia vs Ukraine
BBC One, 2pm
Poland vs Austria
ITV1, 5pm
Netherlands vs France
BBC One, 8pm
Best bets
Peter Pekarik to be carded
1pt 4-1 general
Christoph Baumgartner to score or assist
2pts 6-5 bet365
Marcus Thuram to score or assist
1pt 13-10 bet365
Player props preview
Slovakia vs Ukraine
Slovakia pulled off a huge shock to beat Belgium in their Euro 2024 opener and they are in a strong position in Group E ahead of Friday's clash with Ukraine.
It was a backs-to-the-wall performance at times from Slovakia as they held firm after Ivan Schranz's seventh-minute strike on Monday.
One player who received plenty of praise for his defensive showing was 37-year-old Peter Pekarik, who largely repelled Belgium's threat down the left.
That said, Pekarik was drawn into two fouls and he faces another examination of his discipline against Ukraine.
The veteran defender will be tasked with containing tricky winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who loves to drive forwards with the ball and was fouled three times in Ukraine's shock 3-0 defeat to Romania.
At 4-1, a bet on Pekarik to pick up a card is definitely worth an interest.
Poland vs Austria
Austria's focus on staying compact and nullifying France's attacking threat meant they did not create much themselves in Monday's Group D opener, but it could be an whole different story whent they play Poland on Friday.
Even though opportunities were limited in Dusseldorf on Monday, Austria ace Christoph Baumgartner still directed two shots on target against Les Bleus and he is worth keeping an eye on in the player markets.
Baumgartner had scored in five straight matches for Austria against Germany, Slovakia, Turkey, Serbia and Switzerland ahead of the finals and he registered seven goal involvements for club side Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season.
He is much more integral to Austria's attacking structure than he his to Red Bulls' and looks overpriced to score or assist against Poland.
Netherlands vs France
France will need some of their other world-class talents to step up against the Netherlands in the absence of megastar skipper Kylian Mbappe – and Marcus Thuram could be just the man.
Thuram thrived for Serie A champions Inter this term, forging a fearsome partnership with Argentinian ace Lautaro Martinez up front.
The 26-year-old scored 13 goals and laid on seven assists for the Nerazzurri in the Italian top flight and he was a livewire for Les Bleus against Austria on Monday, registering five shots – two of which were on target – two dribbles and one key pass.
With Mbappe's likely replacement Olivier Giroud set to take up a target-man role, the pace of Ousmane Dembele and Thuram will be key to France getting in behind the Dutch rearguard.
Backing Thuram to score or assist against the Oranje looks the way to go.
