Football treble tips for Saturday June 15: Back our 15-2 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

Football treble tips for Saturday June 15
Dan Childs's football treble pays out at 15-2
Euro 2024 gets into full swing on Saturday with a trio of matches including the Group A fixture between Hungary and Switzerland and a clash of Group B heavyweights pitting Spain against Croatia. Our Saturday treble pays out at 15-2.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Saturday.
Treble tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Hungary to beat Switzerland
Croatia or draw double chance against Spain
Italy to beat Albania
Hungary v Switzerland
Hungary caught the eye in a tough group at Euro 2020 without winning any games but they can make a successful start to Euro 2024 by defeating Switzerland in Cologne.
Spain v Croatia
Croatia have been drawn in a tough group but they were World Cup semi-finalists at Qatar 2022 and can avoid defeat against Spain, who won the last of their three European Championship titles in 2012.
Italy v Albania
Qualifying was far from a smooth process for Italy but they have a title to defend and can make a winning start against Albania, who are playing at the finals for only the second time in their history.
