Football treble tips for Saturday June 15: Back our 15-2 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

Euro 2024 gets into full swing on Saturday with a trio of matches including the Group A fixture between Hungary and Switzerland and a clash of Group B heavyweights pitting Spain against Croatia.. Our Saturday treble pays out at 15-2 with Betfair.



Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Saturday.

Treble tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Hungary to beat Switzerland

Croatia or draw double chance against Spain

Italy to beat Albania

Hungary v Switzerland

Hungary caught the eye in a tough group at Euro 2020 without winning any games but they can make a successful start to Euro 2024 by defeating Switzerland in Cologne.

Spain v Croatia

Croatia have been drawn in a tough group but they were World Cup semi-finalists at Qatar 2022 and can avoid defeat against Spain, who won the last of their three European Championship titles in 2012.

Italy v Albania

Qualifying was far from a smooth process for Italy but they have a title to defend and can make a winning start against Albania, who are playing at the finals for only the second time in their history.

Get £40 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).

Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Betfair for further T&Cs

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.