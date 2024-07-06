Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 boosted odds for England to beat Switzerland + 50-1 for Bellingham to complete one or more passes

Saturday should be the biggest and most exciting day of Euro 2024 so far, with two massive games on the schedule. England battle Switzerland at 5pm before Turkey aim to continue their amazing adventure when meeting the Netherlands at 8pm.

We've have analysed both matches and provided some correct-score predictions for the matches at attractive odds below. You can choose to follow our thinking or make your correct-score picks for Saturday's Euro 2024 matches using the boosted odds betting offers in this article:

England vs Switzerland: Correct-score prediction

England 2-0 Switzerland @8-1 with Paddy Power

Where to Watch: BBC

Match Time & Stadium: Merkur Spiel-Arena , Dusseldorf, Saturday, July 6 at 5pm

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 50/1 England to Win, England v Switzerland ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the "To Qualify for the Next Round" market for England, Saturday, July 6th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 50/1 - Bellingham To Make 1+ Pass, England v Switzerland NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New Customers Only. Min/max Stake £1. Free Bets Credited on Top of Winnings Within 72 Hours. First Single & E/w Bet Only. 5 X £10 Bet Tokens. Free Bet Stakes Not Included in Returns. Free Bets Exclude Virtuals. Free Bets Are Non Withdrawable. Free Bets Expire After 30 Days. Eligibility Restrictions and Further T&cs Apply.

England haven’t set the world alight so far in Germany this summer, but Gareth Southgate’s team are capable of better and we could see a greatly improved performance from the Three Lions when they meet Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

England have scored exactly two goals in four of their last six meetings with the Swiss and a similar outcome is a real possibility in Dusseldorf. A third England 2 Switzerland 0 result in six games makes perfect sense and the odds of it happening are attractive.

Netherlands vs Turkey: Correct-score prediction

Netherlands 3-1 Turkey @10-1 with Paddy Power

Where to Watch: ITV

Match Time & Stadium: Olympiastadion , Berlin, Saturday, July 6 at 8pm

The second game of this exciting Euro 2024 double-header comes from Berlin where the Netherlands will aim to continue their march towards the final. The Oranje were quietly fancied to go well at the competition before the tournament started and they remain in the running in the less testing half of the draw. To progress any further they must stop a determined Turkey side who are gaining momentum following a hard-earned win over Austria on Tuesday.

These nations scored a combined 13 goals in their last two meetings and another goalfest can't be ruled out after both featured in last-16 games that produced three goals. The Netherlands netted three times against Romania to make smooth progress and arrive in the last eight with confidence high. Turkey conceded three goals against Portugal last month and a 3-1 win for the Netherlands should have a good chance of hitting.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.