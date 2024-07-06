Racing Post logo
Euro 2024

Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 boosted odds for England to beat Switzerland + 50-1 for Bellingham to complete one or more passes

Euro correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 boosted odds for England to beat Switzerland

Today's Euro 2024 Correct Score Predictions

Saturday should be the biggest and most exciting day of Euro 2024 so far, with two massive games on the schedule. England battle Switzerland at 5pm before Turkey aim to continue their amazing adventure when meeting the Netherlands at 8pm.

We've have analysed both matches and provided some correct-score predictions for the matches at attractive odds below. You can choose to follow our thinking or make your correct-score picks for Saturday's Euro 2024 matches using the boosted odds betting offers in this article:

England vs Switzerland: Correct-score prediction

  • England 2-0 Switzerland @8-1 with Paddy Power
  • Where to Watch: BBC
  • Match Time & Stadium: Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Saturday, July 6 at 5pm
Recommended
4/5
ENHANCED ODDS

50/1 England to Win, England v Switzerland

ENHANCED ODDS
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

50/1 - Bellingham To Make 1+ Pass, England v Switzerland

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet
CLAIM OFFER

England haven’t set the world alight so far in Germany this summer, but Gareth Southgate’s team are capable of better and we could see a greatly improved performance from the Three Lions when they meet Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

England have scored exactly two goals in four of their last six meetings with the Swiss and a similar outcome is a real possibility in Dusseldorf. A third England 2 Switzerland 0 result in six games makes perfect sense and the odds of it happening are attractive.

Netherlands vs Turkey: Correct-score prediction

  • Netherlands 3-1 Turkey @10-1 with Paddy Power 
  • Where to Watch: ITV
  • Match Time & Stadium: Olympiastadion, Berlin, Saturday, July 6 at 8pm

The second game of this exciting Euro 2024 double-header comes from Berlin where the Netherlands will aim to continue their march towards the final. The Oranje were quietly fancied to go well at the competition before the tournament started and they remain in the running in the less testing half of the draw. To progress any further they must stop a determined Turkey side who are gaining momentum following a hard-earned win over Austria on Tuesday.

These nations scored a combined 13 goals in their last two meetings and another goalfest can't be ruled out after both featured in last-16 games that produced three goals. The Netherlands netted three times against Romania to make smooth progress and arrive in the last eight with confidence high. Turkey conceded three goals against Portugal last month and a 3-1 win for the Netherlands should have a good chance of hitting.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

SEO editor

Published on inEuro 2024

Last updated

iconCopy
