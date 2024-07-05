- More
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back a Portugal vs France draw + grab up to £80 in free bets with 2 boosted odds betting offers
Today's Euro correct-score football predictions: Portugal vs France & Spain vs Germany + grab up to £80 in free bets
Friday promises to be the most exciting day from Euro 2024 so far with a doubleheader in the quarter-finals featuring four past champions.
Spain and Germany face off from 5pm with the sides both pushing hard to become the first nation to win a fourth European Championship. When the dust settles in Stuttgart, we’re off to Hamburg for Portugal vs France at 8pm.
How should you spend your free bet tokens? Keep reading as the expert team at the Racing Post offers our correct score predictions at big odds.
Spain vs Germany: Correct-score prediction
- Spain 1-1 Germany @5-1 with Betfair
- Where to Watch: BBC
- Match Time & Stadium: MHP Arena, Stuttgart, Friday, July 5 at 5pm
50/1 Andrich To Commit 1+ Fouls, Spain vs Germany
- Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
What a game we have in store here, and fans will find it difficult to split these two giants of international football. Let's place our trust in the stats and back a 1-1 finish. That approach would have landed you a winner in three of the last four games involving these nations. Fancy more of the same at great odds? Back 1-1 and enjoy the show.
Portugal vs France: Correct-score prediction
- Draw 1-1 @9-2 with Paddy Power
- Where to Watch: ITV
- Match Time & Stadium: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Friday, July 5 at 8pm
30/1 A Goal To Be Scored, Portugal v France
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
This is another huge game at Euro 2024 as Portugal and France lock horns. Neither side was particularly impressive or convincing in the round of 16 as France progressed with a late own goal against Belgium while Portugal needed a shootout to get the better of Slovenia.
Which team will deliver when it matters most? We're happy to sit on the fence and back a 1-1 draw at a decent return, as this match could head into extra-time with penalties a possibility.
Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Euro 2024 top goalscorer odds and betting analysis
- Euro 2024 Preview Show | Quarter-Finals Betting Guide | Racing Post
- Friday's Euro 2024 double: Back our 6-1 double plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Spain vs Germany free bet: grab 50-1 boosted odds for Andrich to commit one or more fouls
- James Milton: Portugal hope Ronaldo's showdown with Mbappe doesn't end in tears
- Euro 2024 top goalscorer odds and betting analysis
- Euro 2024 Preview Show | Quarter-Finals Betting Guide | Racing Post
- Friday's Euro 2024 double: Back our 6-1 double plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Spain vs Germany free bet: grab 50-1 boosted odds for Andrich to commit one or more fouls
- James Milton: Portugal hope Ronaldo's showdown with Mbappe doesn't end in tears