Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back a Portugal vs France draw + grab up to £80 in free bets with 2 boosted odds betting offers

Friday promises to be the most exciting day from Euro 2024 so far with a doubleheader in the quarter-finals featuring four past champions.

Spain and Germany face off from 5pm with the sides both pushing hard to become the first nation to win a fourth European Championship. When the dust settles in Stuttgart, we’re off to Hamburg for Portugal vs France at 8pm.

How should you spend your free bet tokens? Keep reading as the expert team at the Racing Post offers our correct score predictions at big odds.

Spain vs Germany: Correct-score prediction

Spain 1-1 Germany @5-1 with Betfair

Where to Watch: BBC

Match Time & Stadium: MHP Arena , Stuttgart, Friday, July 5 at 5pm

What a game we have in store here, and fans will find it difficult to split these two giants of international football. Let's place our trust in the stats and back a 1-1 finish. That approach would have landed you a winner in three of the last four games involving these nations. Fancy more of the same at great odds? Back 1-1 and enjoy the show.

Portugal vs France: Correct-score prediction

Draw 1-1 @9-2 with Paddy Power

@9-2 with Paddy Power Where to Watch: ITV

Match Time & Stadium: Volksparkstadion , Hamburg, Friday, July 5 at 8pm

This is another huge game at Euro 2024 as Portugal and France lock horns. Neither side was particularly impressive or convincing in the round of 16 as France progressed with a late own goal against Belgium while Portugal needed a shootout to get the better of Slovenia.

Which team will deliver when it matters most? We're happy to sit on the fence and back a 1-1 draw at a decent return, as this match could head into extra-time with penalties a possibility.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.