Euro 2024

Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back France to beat Belgium and claim £180 in free bets & bonuses

Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back France + grab £180 in free bets & bonuses

Today's Euro 2024 Correct Score Predictions

What a day we have in store at Euro 2024 as the round of 16 fixtures continue in Germany. There’s an exciting doubleheader on the schedule as France play Belgium before Portugal meet Slovenia.

We have teamed up with some of the leading online bookmakers to bring you some generous bonuses, enhanced odds and eye-catching promotions. We have everything you need to start July in style.

Click any link on this page to create an account, secure your welcome bonus and use it to bet on Euro 2024.

France vs Belgium: Correct-score prediction

  • France 2-1 @17-2 with bet365
  • Where to Watch: ITV
  • Match Time & Stadium: Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Monday, July 1 at 5pm
We open the show in Dusseldorf with a game involving two potential Euro 2024 champions in France and Portugal. There’s only room for one of these talented teams in the next round, and we’re picking France to edge it with a scoreline of 2-1.

Les Bleus progressed from their group without really getting out of first gear, and there should be more to come from the French. The teams' past meetings have been close, with France winning their last game 3-2, and we’re hoping for another exciting 90 minutes.

Portugal vs Slovenia: Correct-score prediction

  • Portugal 2-0 @5-1 with Sky Bet
  • Where to Watch: BBC
  • Match Time & Stadium: Waldstadion, Frankfurt, Monday, July 1 at 8pm
When the game finishes in Dusseldorf, we will move to Frankfurt where Portugal will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after their shock defeat to Georgia in their final group game. They had won their opening two games to win the group and we fancy Portugal to get back on track.

These teams met earlier this year in a friendly which Slovenia won 2-0, but we fancy a reverse this time and are picking Portugal to progress with a 2-0 result. Trust Cristiano Ronaldo to drag his team back into the race.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

SEO editor

Published on inEuro 2024

Last updated

