Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back France to beat Belgium and claim £180 in free bets & bonuses

What a day we have in store at Euro 2024 as the round of 16 fixtures continue in Germany. There’s an exciting doubleheader on the schedule as France play Belgium before Portugal meet Slovenia.

We have teamed up with some of the leading online bookmakers to bring you some generous bonuses, enhanced odds and eye-catching promotions. We have everything you need to start July in style.

Total: £180

Click any link on this page to create an account, secure your welcome bonus and use it to bet on Euro 2024.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

France vs Belgium: Correct-score prediction

France 2-1 @17-2 with bet365

@17-2 with bet365 Where to Watch: ITV

Match Time & Stadium: Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Monday, July 1 at 5pm

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply New offers on a regular basis

New offers on a regular basis Competitive prices on horse racing Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. #ad

We open the show in Dusseldorf with a game involving two potential Euro 2024 champions in France and Portugal. There’s only room for one of these talented teams in the next round, and we’re picking France to edge it with a scoreline of 2-1.

Les Bleus progressed from their group without really getting out of first gear, and there should be more to come from the French. The teams' past meetings have been close, with France winning their last game 3-2, and we’re hoping for another exciting 90 minutes.

Portugal vs Slovenia: Correct-score prediction

Portugal 2-0 @5-1 with Sky Bet

@5-1 with Sky Bet Where to Watch: BBC

Match Time & Stadium: Waldstadion, Frankfurt, Monday, July 1 at 8pm

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 In Free Football Bets When You Place A £10 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. First single & e/w bet only odds of 1/1 or greater. 8 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets only redeemable on football markets. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

When the game finishes in Dusseldorf, we will move to Frankfurt where Portugal will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after their shock defeat to Georgia in their final group game. They had won their opening two games to win the group and we fancy Portugal to get back on track.

These teams met earlier this year in a friendly which Slovenia won 2-0, but we fancy a reverse this time and are picking Portugal to progress with a 2-0 result. Trust Cristiano Ronaldo to drag his team back into the race.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.