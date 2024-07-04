Euro 2024 top goalscorer odds and betting analysis: Gakpo and Musiala lead the way

Euro 2024 has been wonderfully unpredictable and a handful of players have already given punters a run for their money in the top goalscorer market.

Heading into the quarter-finals, Cody Gakpo and Jamal Musiala, who were both 40-1 ante-post, lead the way in the top-scorer betting at 4-1 and 6-1 having bagged three goals each.

Both players are deployed on the left flank and have outperformed more natural goalscorers in their team - Gakpo is ahead of Memphis Depay, while Musiala has outscored Kai Havertz.

Also on three goals are surprise contenders Georges Mikautadze of Georgia and Slovakian ace Ivan Schranz but they are 25-1 and 28-1 after their sides fell at the first knockout hurdle.

Those still after a bet in this market may find the value in the catalogue of players who are locked on two goals.

Leading the way is 13-2 shot Harry Kane, who has had 13 shots at Euro 2024 in an underperforming England team.

But only four of those attempts were on target and, although he has scored one goal more, it is likely because of England's favourable draw that Kane is nearly half the price of Kylian Mbappe at 12-1.

Mbappe has not lit up Euro 2024 in the same way he did the 2022 World Cup but it is worth remembering that five of the forward's eight goals in Qatar came in the knockout stage and three came in the final.

The Real Madrid star's tally of 15 shots at this tournament is bettered only by Cristiano Ronaldo (20), who is yet to find the net and is 66-1 to top the goalscoring charts.

There is every chance Mbappe's France could come out on top against Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-finals and he could easily add to his one strike.

Havertz is also just one goal behind the leading pack and has matched Mbappe's 15 shots at the tournament, while the fact he was stuck on penalty duty and scored against Denmark should only help his cause.

Whether or not Havertz is a value pick at 11-1 depends on whether you think Germany can topple a rampant Spain team in their quarter-final.

The next notable pick in the perceived easier half of the draw is Jude Bellingham at 14-1.

The Real Madrid ace began the tournament as an 18-1 shot, so his current price is nothing to be sniffed at given he has scored two goals - the most recent of which is a serious goal of the tournament contender.

Then again, it is anybody's guess how Gareth Southgate will set up against Switzerland, so Bellingham could find himself in a deeper position.

And of course, the way England have been playing, it is no guarantee he has more than one game left in the tournament anyway.

An honourable mention has to go to Spain's Fabian Ruiz, who has been one of the players of Euro 2024.

He too has scored twice and managed seven shots against Georgia in the last 16 and is worth monitoring at 22-1.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.