Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post football expert Mark Langdon as they preview the second round of group-stage fixtures at Euro 2024.

The team take a quick look back at the highlights from round one before diving into the upcoming matches including England's Group C clash with Denmark and Scotland's crucial meeting with Switzerland.

England and Scotland aside, the most eye-catching fixture on the Matchday 2 is a repeat of the 2012 final between international heavyweights Italy and Spain, who are both looking to maintain their 100 per cent records in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday night.

Mark and Warren discuss all the fixtures plus our football expert is on hand with an England bet builder, his latest Euro 2024 acca and a nap for the action in Germany.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.