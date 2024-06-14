Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post expert Mark Langdon as they preview the opening round of group stage fixtures at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Our Euro 2024 Preview show is a must-watch this summer as we offer the most in-depth analysis and best bets around throughout the tournament, which gets underway on Friday night.

The team take a close look at England's opening fixture on Sunday night when they face Serbia in Group C and analyse the Three Lions' chances of bringing football home.

Scotland's opening fixture with host nation Germany also goes under the microscope, with the Tartan Army looking to make a dream start to the tournament when the two sides get the summer spectacular underway on Friday night.



Along with that home-nation focus, betting expert Mark gives his thoughts on the rest of the fixtures throughout Matchday 1, an England bet builder, a must-back accumulator & his NAP for the opening round.

To watch the podcast, simply click the link above and don't forget to subscribe to the Racing Post YouTube Channel so you never miss another edition of Mark Langdon's Bets Club.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.