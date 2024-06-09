How to back every team at Euro 2024 + get £40 in free bets with Betfair

Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When does Euro 2024 start?

Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday June 14 at 8pm when hosts Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

How to back every team at Euro 2024

Our excellent team of writers have taken the time to pick out one best bet for each of the 24 teams competing at Euro 2024 this summer, giving you a punting insight you will struggle to find anywhere else.

This article is just a taster of the brilliant work and tips which can be found in the Racing Post's 72-page Euro 2024 pullout which is in Monday's newspaper and which features extensive team profiles, group-by-group breakdowns and columns from some of the best football writers around.

Without further ado, we begin with Group A.

Group A

Germany: Germany’s group-stage points tallies in the last two European Championships have been four and seven and even with home advantage behind them, they may not win all of their games in Group A at Euro 2024.Julian Nagelsmann is a top coach and should comfortably lead Germany into the knockout stages, but it would be no surprise to see them drop points as he tinkers with his team early in the opening exchanges of the tournament. With Antonio Rudiger and Jonathan Tah at the back, Germany are defensively strong enough to remain unbeaten in Group A but there are still question marks about them going forwards.

Hungary: Despite being drawn in the group of death, Hungary raised eyebrows at Euro 2020, taking points off both France and Germany, and they should also be competitive in Group A this summer. The Magyars can count on the services of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who enjoyed a solid maiden campaign with Liverpool, this time around and they were unbeaten in qualifying, winning five and drawing three of their matches. Hungary are more than capable of getting out of Group A, potentially as runners-up to Germany, but that would likely result in a clash with Spain, Croatia or Italy in the last 16 and that could be as far as they go.

Scotland: Scotland could face an uphill battle in Group A and a lack of goalscoring prowess will not do them any favours in Germany. Options are limited up top due to Lyndon Dykes’s untimely injury prior to the tournament, leaving Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland to battle it out for the striker spot, and they could fall short of their total tournament goals line of 3.5. They drew blanks in both of March’s friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland and struggled to a 2-0 win over Gibraltar earlier this month. This is a testing group and Scotland may not have much luck going forwards.

Switzerland: Goals could be at a premium for Switzerland at Euro 2024, having been drawn into a difficult section, but veteran forward Xherdan Shaqiri will likely be central to any attacking threat they carry. Aged 32 and playing for Chicago in MLS, Shaqiri is not the force he once was at club level but he is still reliable for the national team and has scored in friendlies with Ireland and Estonia this year. Also his country’s first-choice penalty taker, Shaqiri scored three goals for Switzerland at Euro 2020 and has netted in every major tournament for his nation since the 2010 World Cup.

Group A best bets: Germany seven group points, Hungary to be eliminated in the last 16, Scotland under 3.5 tournament goals, Xherdan Shaqiri top Switzerland goalscorer.

Group B

Albania: Albania’s tournament debut at Euro 2016 yielded only one goal – Armando Sadiku’s winner against Romania on matchday three – and the 2024 crop may struggle to beat that tally. Defensive solidity was the key as Sylvinho’s men topped qualifying Group E ahead of the Czech Republic and Poland, conceding only four goals in eight games. Albania scored only 12 times themselves, finishing the campaign with a goalless draw at home to the Faroe Islands, so they may struggle to land a blow on the defences of Group B rivals Spain, Italy and Croatia. Most of Albania’s best players are defenders and striker Armando Broja scored only two Premier League goals during injury-disrupted 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns for Chelsea and Fulham.

Croatia: Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia finished third at the 2022 World Cup despite scoring only eight goals in seven matches, four of which came in a group win over Canada. Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric is favourite to be their top goalscorer at the Euros but it could be worth chancing Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic at around 16-1 to lead the way. The 29-year-old is pushing for a start after an impressive season for the Europa League winners and he has scored 24 goals in 71 starts and 32 substitute appearances over the last three Serie A seasons. Pasalic, not to be confused with young teammate Marco Pasalic, took 15 games to break his duck at international level but he scored ten times in his next 47 Croatia caps including a goal in the Euro 2020 last-16 defeat to Spain.

Italy: Italy are the defending champions while their coach Luciano Spalletti led Napoli to Serie A glory in his most recent job before taking charge of the Azzurri. However, those former glories may count for little when Spalletti’s men take on Spain, Croatia and Albania in a trappy Group B. The holders have had a troubled build-up to the tournament, losing at home and away to England during a qualifying campaign in which they used 40 players in eight matches. Spalletti seems no closer to finding his strongest 11 as the finals approach, not helped by a raft of injuries, particularly in defence. The Azzurri’s search for a reliable goalscorer continues and that lack of cutting edge may leave them vulnerable in what could be a tight, low-scoring group.

Spain: Spain are favourites to see off their Mediterranean rivals Italy, Croatia and Albania in Group B but captain Alvaro Morata is worth opposing at the head of the top-goalscorer betting for La Roja. Morata scored three times at the 2022 World Cup finals while Ferran Torres claimed two goals and Dani Olmo was another Spanish player who got on the scoresheet in Qatar. Olmo is worth considering at the European Championships but Mikel Oyarzabal appeals at around 8-1, having enhanced his claims for a starting role by scoring a hat-trick against Andorra in this month’s 5-0 friendly romp. That took the Real Sociedad captain’s international tally to ten goals in just 29 caps. One of them came against France in the 2021 Nations League final and Oyarzabal had a productive 2023-24 campaign, scoring 14 times in 32 starts in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, showcasing his abilities on the big stage.

Group B best bets: Albania under 1.5 tournament goals, Mario Pasalic top Croatia goalscorer, Italy to be eliminated in the group stage, Mikel Oyarzabal top Spain goalscorer.

Spain should go well in Group B Credit: ANP

Group C

Denmark: Denmark had a tough time at the 2022 World Cup, where they netted just once in three matches, and they may struggle to score enough goals at Euro 2024. The Danes qualified as Group H winners, scoring 19 goals in a fairly soft section, but they face a step up in class this summer and may find it tough to make an impact. Head coach Kasper Hjulmand will be hoping for a major contribution from Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has just completed a promising first season in English football. But there may be a lack of service for the forward players unless Christian Eriksen can rediscover some of his old spark. Eriksen was partly to blame for of a trio of poor Danish performances in Qatar and his fading influence could limit Denmark’s horizons this summer.

England: England look by far the strongest of the teams in Group C and have every chance of winning all three matches. Gareth Southgate’s side mustered seven points in the Euro 2020 group stage after missing out on a maximum due to a 0-0 draw with Scotland. But they look an even better side this summer with star players Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham in top form. The Three Lions should make a winning start against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen and they have even less to fear from Denmark and Slovenia in the other matches.

Serbia: Serbia have suffered group stage exits at three of the last four World Cups but they can go a step further at Euro 2024, where a round-of-16 elimination looks likely. The Serbs face a tough tournament opener against England but games against Slovenia and Denmark are easier tasks and they should gather enough points to advance to the knockout rounds. However, Dragan Stojkovic’s side seem unlikely to finish top of Group C and that could make it tricky for them to go deep into the tournament. A second place finish could set Serbia up for a round-of-16 meeting with hosts Germany which would leave them struggling to advance any further.

Slovenia: Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been Slovenia’s star man for several years but he could be outshone by Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko at Euro 2024.Slovenia are grateful to have such a quality goalkeeper, but there is much more to their game than merely keeping things tight. In qualifying they scored 20 goals – one more than sectional rivals Denmark – and their star man was Sesko, who notched five times in nine appearances. Sesko excelled for Leipzig this season, netting 14 Bundesliga goals, and the highly sought after forward looks a solid bet to outscore his teammates this summer.

Group C best bets: Denmark under 5.5 tournament goals, England nine group points, Serbia to be eliminated in the last 16, Benjamin Sesko top Slovenia goalscorer.

Group D

Austria: Austria will probably feel a bit hard done by finding themselves in a group that includes France and the Netherlands, but they have enough to ensure they can fill one of the four third-places that make it through to the knockout stage. Their clash on June 21 against Poland in Berlin will be key to their fate, but Ralf Rangnick’s side should be confident having dropped points to only Belgium in their eight qualifiers – they beat Sweden twice – and they also saw off hosts Germany in a friendly this season. They could be backed to finish third, but it is not beyond possibility that they sneak into second place, so back them to get through but fall at the last-16 stage. The market suggests that as the third-placed team they would face Spain, Belgium or England, opponents that ultimately may prove too tough.

France: World Cup finalists France should comfortably eclipse the last-16 exit at which they succumbed in the last Euros three years ago and it seems realistic to expect Les Bleus to have their shooting boots on in their opening Euro 2024 fixtures. A line can be drawn through a 14-0 home win over Gibraltar in qualifying, but they scored 15 goals in their other seven qualifiers, including six in two matches against the Netherlands, who they face again this summer in Group D. Didier Deschamps’ team netted at least twice in six of their seven games at the World Cup – the exception was a 1-0 dead-rubber defeat to Tunisia – and their Golden Boot winner in Qatar, Kylian Mbappe, who scored four times against the Dutch, could prove too hot to handle.

Netherlands: There are questions to answer for Ronald Koeman’s team, especially as they proved inferior to France in two qualification games, which suggests preventing Didier Deschamps’ team from winning Group D looks a tough task. A chance has been taken on forward Memphis Depay, who has had an underwhelming and injury-hit season at Atletico Madrid, and it is questionable if they have the attacking resources to go deep into the Euros. Second place in the section should be within their scope, however, and they may not lose much sleep if Belgium win Group E and they face Ukraine, Romania or Slovakia in the last 16. However, much-fancied Portugal could prove too much of a hurdle, so expect them to come up short in the quarter-finals.

Poland: Poland made hard work of what looked a straightforward qualification group and sneaked through the playoffs with a penalty-shootout win over Wales, so it would be understandable if they didn’t make a big impression in Germany. A huge reliance will be placed on 35-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski and it is difficult to be optimistic about their chances. They have won just two of their 14 games in previous finals, but an underwhelming qualification campaign and a manager in Michal Probierz who has limited experience against top opposition, suggests a tournament of struggle. It is a tough group and, for a team who scored more than once in just three of their eight qualifiers – two of which were against the Faroe Islands – a bottom-place finish looks a distinct possibility.

Group D best bets: Austria to be eliminated in the last 16, France over 10.5 group goals, Netherlands to be eliminated in the quarter-finals, Poland to finish bottom of Group D.

France could rack up the goals in Group D Credit: SOPA Images

Group E

Belgium: It was Romelu Lukaku’s goals which took Belgium to top spot in their qualifying group, but there’s a pretender waiting in the wings to challenge the Red Devils frontman for scoring glory. Lukaku netted 14 of his side’s 22 goals in qualifying but the 31-year-old isn’t quite the guaranteed starter he once was. Leipzig frontman Lois Openda is the next in line for his goal-getting throne and should get plenty of group-stage minutes in Germany, which could help him land top Red Devils’ scorer honours. Domenico Tedesco, a former Leipzig boss, saw Openda score 24 times for the Red Bull club this season and he rates him highly.

Romania: Romania’s 0-0 warm-up draws with Bulgaria and Liechtenstein – their fourth such scoreline in the last calendar year – hinted at a real issue for Edi Iordanescu’s men going into the finals. The Romanians are a competent side built on a solid defence, but it’s anyone’s guess where the goals are going to come from in their Group E clashes with Belgium, Ukraine and Slovakia. Just two members of their squad have scored more than seven international goals, and it may pay to presume they net under 3.5 goals in Germany. They may well be battling to avoid losses to sneak third place – which would probably result in a round-of-16 showdown with Spain or England and, most likely, the end of the road.

Slovakia: One goal could be all it takes for a player to land – or at least share – the top-goalscorer honours for underdogs such as Slovakia at Euro 2024. And if that is the case then it would surely make sense to have a penalty-taker batting for you, especially at a decent price. Slovakia, who face Belgium, Ukraine and Romania in Group E, do not look like a team full of goals, although Ondrej Duda is one of their more accomplished finishers. The 29-year-old, a regular at the heart of Verona’s midfield this season, plays a bit further forward for Slovakia, for whom he has scored 13 times and, crucially, is usually on penalty duty.

Ukraine: Ukraine had to battle their way through the playoffs to make it to Germany, but anyone who saw them impress against England and Italy in qualifying knows they are a good side. The Eastern European exiles, thriving and fiercely proud under their hero manager Serhiy Rebrov, look to have a strong chance to qualify from the group stage. And they look a very decent bet at a very decent price to repeat their feat of three years ago and at least make the quarter-finals. Second place in Group E – which should be their minimum aim – would mean they won’t be playing a group winner in the last 16, making the quarters a realistic target for Rebrov’s impressive bunch.

Group E best bets: Lois Openda top Belgium goalscorer, Romania under 3.5 tournament goals, Ondrej Duda top Slovakia goalscorer, Ukraine to reach the quarter-finals.

Ukraine could give their fans a tournament to remember Credit: Mateusz Slodkowski

Group F

Czech Republic: Czech Republic are not the most potent of outfits so their top team goalscorer may not take much winning and that makes Bayer Leverkusen hotshot Patrik Schick a standout. Schick has 18 goals in 37 caps for his country and finished joint top goalscorer with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2020 with five goals. The 28-year-old had an injury-ravaged season with Leverkusen but still scored seven goals in 20 appearances and if the Czechs are to progress they will be relying on their powerful forward to have an impact.

Georgia: Georgia made history by qualifying for the European Championship but Group F could be a harsh reality check for the tournament minnows. Willy Sagnol’s side qualified via the Nations League route having finished fourth in Group A behind Spain, Scotland and Norway, and they picked up only two points from six matches against those sides. Those points came in home draws with Norway and Scotland but they won’t have that advantage in Germany, so the price about them finishing pointless looks too big given their Group F rivals will know all too well that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is their difference maker.

Portugal: If all goes as expected, victory for Portugal in Group F should see them avoid England and France until the final and that should ensure they seal a semi-final spot. Portugal had a 100 per cent record in qualifying and they ought to stamp their authority on Group F, which would reward them with a round of 16 tie against a third-placed team. The runner-up from Group D or E would be their quarter-final fixture and they should have little to fear as they bid to make the semi-final of the Euros for the fifth time in the last seven attempts.

Turkey: Turkey will be determined to put up a better showing in Germany than they managed three years ago, when they lost all three group games, but a last-16 exit still looks the best they can hope for. With four third-placed teams making it into the round of 16, Turkey should amass enough points to progress – victory over Georgia and a draw with Czech Republic may suffice – but it is hard to see them going any further. Portugal are fancied to claim top honours and finishing second would see Turkey face the Group D winners, which the betting suggests would be France. A third-placed qualification would also see them face a group winner.

Group F best bets: Patrik Schick top Czech Republic goalscorer, Georgia zero group points, Portugal to reach the semi-finals, Turkey to be eliminated in the last 16.

