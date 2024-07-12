Euro 2024 Golden Boot tips & predictions: Harry Kane, Dani Olmo odds + grab a £60 William Hill free bet

One of the last World Cup's Golden Boot Winners, Kylian Mbappe, and Euro 2020 Golden Boot Winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, are out of contention, each having scored fewer than three goals before their teams were eliminated. This leaves them unable to compete with the six players who have already scored three goals.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

Historically, three of the last four Golden Boot winners at the European Championships have played for nations that reached the final—David Villa (Spain, 2008), Fernando Torres (Spain, 2012), and Antoine Griezmann (France, 2016). This trend seems likely to continue with both Harry Kane and Dani Olmo leading the odds.

Grab a free £60 betting bonus from William Hill and join us as we explore Euro 2024 Golden Boot odds and betting tips for the 2024 Euros.

Euro 2024 Golden Boot odds

Odds correct at the time of publishing and provided by William Hill

Best bet for Euro 2024 Golden Boot

The star names involved means that Golden Boot betting is always attractive to punters, and the race to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot is no exception.

Harry Kane Euro 2024 - Golden Boot Winner @9-4 with William Hill



It's important to note that while UEFA considers assists when players are tied on goals scored, bookmakers pay out the Golden Boot market based on dead heat rules and disregard assists. Several players are in contention for the Golden Boot, with the finals potentially adding more names to the race if we see standout performances from Jude Bellingham or Fabian Ruiz, both currently on two goals.

However, Harry Kane is the more likely candidate as he is the primary penalty taker and plays in the key striker position, increasing his chances of scoring. Spain's Dani Olmo is also a contender, but Morata or Rodri are more likely to take penalties, with both players having six attempts on target ahead of the game. Kane's role as the number 9 could also see him benefiting from more assists during this crucial match.

William Hill new customer offer: bet £10, get £60 in free bets

William Hill is offering an exciting welcome promotion for new UK customers. When you create an account and place your first bet, you can get a total of £60 in free bets, split between a Vegas Bonus and a Sports Bonus. Here’s how to take part and claim your bonuses.

How to claim your offer

Create an Account: Register for a William Hill account through the William Hill website and use the promo code T60. Opt-In: Click ‘opt-in’ on the ‘Vegas Promotion’ page after your account is registered. Deposit: Deposit a minimum of £10 in your main account using a debit card or Apple Pay. Place Your Bets:

Bet £10 on any sports market (excluding Virtual Markets) at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater to receive the Sports Bonus.

Receive a £20 Vegas Bonus for use on selected games, with a wagering requirement of 30x the £20 bonus.

William Hill £60 free bets for Euro 2024: terms & conditions

Eligibility: The offer is available to new customers in the UK and Republic of Ireland, aged 18 or over, who register and deposit funds via debit card or Apple Pay.

Promotional Period: Runs from 12:00 on 12/06/24 until 09:00 on 15/07/2024.

Qualifying Bet: A minimum of £10 on any sportsbook market at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Accumulator bets must have each leg at 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Free Bets: £20 Vegas Bonus to be used on selected games. £40 Sports Bonus, credited as 4 x £10 free bets.

Wagering Requirements: 30x wagering requirement on the £20 Vegas Bonus. No wagering requirements on the £40 Sports Bonus.

Restrictions: Offer not valid with deposits made via PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafe, and other listed methods. Bets placed on Virtual Markets, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Reasons to Bet with William Hill

Generous Welcome Offer: Get up to £60 in free bets when you sign up and place your first bet.

Extensive Betting Markets: Wide range of sports and events to bet on, including major football leagues, horse racing, and more.

User-Friendly Platform: Easy to navigate website and app, making it simple to place bets and manage your account.

Competitive Odds: William Hill offers competitive odds on a variety of sports markets, ensuring you get the best value for your bets.

Reliable Customer Support: Excellent customer service available to assist with any queries or issues.

Promotions and Bonuses: Regular promotions and bonuses for existing customers, enhancing your betting experience.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.