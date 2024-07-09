Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semi-final free bet: get 50-1 odds on England to commit one or more fouls with Sky Bet

New customers can get incredible odds of 50-1 at Sky Bet on England to commit 1 or more fouls in England's upcoming Euro 2024 semi-final match against Netherlands.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 50/1 - England To Commit 1+ Foul, England v Netherlands ENHANCED ODDS Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+.

How to claim your Euro semi-final 50-1 odds on England to commit 1 or more fouls vs Netherlands

Here are the steps you can follow to join and grab your free bets from Sky Bet.

Visit the Sky Bet website or app. Click the Sign Up button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £5 or more using a card Place a £1 qualifying bet on the “ENGLAND TO COMMIT 1+ FOUL. NETHERLANDS V ENGLAND” market If your bet wins, you'll be credited with £50 in the form of £10x5 betting tokens

50-1 for England to commit 1 or more fouls vs Netherlands - terms and conditions

Here are the terms and conditions for this boosted odds free bet from Sky Bet. It's always worth reading terms and conditions for any betting offer, and you can see the full T&Cs on the sign-up page:

This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Tuesday, 9th July 2024 until 19:59 on Wednesday, 10th July 2024, (“Promotional Period”). In order to qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “ENGLAND TO COMMIT 1+ FOUL. NETHERLANDS V ENGLAND”, (the “Bet”) at enhanced odds of 50/1. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as 5 x £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must place a bet of £1 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count. Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns. Free bets can be redeemed against any single or each-way market, excluding virtual markets, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Free Bets expire 30 days after crediting. In order to qualify for this promotion and receive any associated free bets, bonuses or rewards, all staking requirements must be met within 30 days of the account registration date. This offer can only be claimed once per customer. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply. For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1 Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here

Euro 2024 Betting Offers FAQs

What happens if a match I've bet on as part of a promotion is postponed or cancelled?

In the event of a postponed or cancelled match, bookmakers typically void bets related to that match, and any stakes are returned to the bettors.

Are there any deadlines or expiry dates for claiming or using Euro 2024 betting offers?

Yes, most betting offers have expiry dates or deadlines for claiming or using them, so be sure to check the terms and conditions for specific details.

How can I stay updated on the latest Euro 2024 betting offers and promotions?

You can stay updated on the latest Euro 2024 betting offers and promotions by regularly checking bookmakers' websites, subscribing to their newsletters, or following them on social media.

Where can I find more information about specific Euro 2024 betting offers?

For more information about specific Euro 2024 betting offers, visit the bookmaker's website or contact their customer support for assistance.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.