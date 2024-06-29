Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back Germany to win 2-1 vs Denmark and grab 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored during the match

Euro 2024 resumes with a double-header from Germany on Saturday. The first match of the tournament's second stage features Switzerland and Italy as the knockout matches begin.

Leading online bookmaker Betfair is offering a generous welcome bonus and you can claim yours today: grab 50-1 for 1 or more goals to be scored during the Germany vs Denmark match

Keep reading as we advise you on how to bank your free bets and suggest the best way to use your tokens as the defending European champions aim to progress with a win over a Swiss team who have been difficult to beat.

Germany vs Denmark: Correct-score prediction

Germany win 2-1 @14-1 with Betfair

@14-1 with Betfair Where to Watch: BBC One

Match Time & Stadium: Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Saturday, June 29 at 8pm

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 50/1 a Goal to be Scored, Germany vs Denmark NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 goals to be scored market in the Germany vs Denmark game, Saturday, June 29th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Tournament hosts Germany emerged from Group A as section winners and now set their sights on passing through the round of 16 without fuss too. To keep their dreams alive, they must defeat a Denmark side who finished second in Group C behind England.

Germany beat Denmark 2-1 in their most recent win over Saturday’s opponents before playing out a pair of 1-1 draws. We expect another close game and predict the hosts to win by the odd goal in three.

Switzerland vs Italy: Correct-score prediction

Draw 1-1 @5-1 with Betfair

@5-1 with Betfair Where to Watch: BBC One

Match Time & Stadium: Olympiastadion, Berlin, Saturday, June 29 at 5pm

Italy haven’t yet found their best form at Euro 2024 and the defending champions need to improve before it’s too late. They ended Group B with four points from a possible nine after claiming a win over Albania and drawing 1-1 with Croatia.

Italy and Switzerland have met a dozen times before, with Italy banking four wins and six draws. The teams' last two meetings have both finished level, including a 1-1 draw at the 2022 World Cup. Shoot for another draw.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.