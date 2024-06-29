Racing Post logo
Euro 2024

Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back Germany to win 2-1 vs Denmark and grab 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored during the match

Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back Germany to win vs Denmark and claim a 50-1 boosted odds free bet

Today's Euro 2024 Correct Score Predictions

Euro 2024 resumes with a double-header from Germany on Saturday. The first match of the tournament's second stage features Switzerland and Italy as the knockout matches begin.

Leading online bookmaker Betfair is offering a generous welcome bonus and you can claim yours today: grab 50-1 for 1 or more goals to be scored during the Germany vs Denmark match

Keep reading as we advise you on how to bank your free bets and suggest the best way to use your tokens as the defending European champions aim to progress with a win over a Swiss team who have been difficult to beat.

Germany vs Denmark: Correct-score prediction

  • Germany win 2-1 @14-1 with Betfair 
  • Where to Watch: BBC One
  • Match Time & Stadium: Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Saturday, June 29 at 8pm
Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

50/1 a Goal to be Scored, Germany vs Denmark

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet
CLAIM OFFER

Tournament hosts Germany emerged from Group A as section winners and now set their sights on passing through the round of 16 without fuss too. To keep their dreams alive, they must defeat a Denmark side who finished second in Group C behind England.

Germany beat Denmark 2-1 in their most recent win over Saturday’s opponents before playing out a pair of 1-1 draws. We expect another close game and predict the hosts to win by the odd goal in three.

Switzerland vs Italy: Correct-score prediction

  • Draw 1-1 @5-1 with Betfair
  • Where to Watch: BBC One
  • Match Time & Stadium: Olympiastadion, Berlin, Saturday, June 29 at 5pm

Italy haven’t yet found their best form at Euro 2024 and the defending champions need to improve before it’s too late. They ended Group B with four points from a possible nine after claiming a win over Albania and drawing 1-1 with Croatia.

Italy and Switzerland have met a dozen times before, with Italy banking four wins and six draws. The teams' last two meetings have both finished level, including a 1-1 draw at the 2022 World Cup. Shoot for another draw.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

