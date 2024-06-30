Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back England to win 2-0 vs Slovakia and grab 35-1 for one or more goals to be scored during the match

Sunday brings another two games at Euro 2024 and Gareth Southgate's under-fire England team return to action when they meet Slovakia at 5pm in the last 16. Will the Three Lions make a timely return to winning ways?

An impressive Spain team tackle exciting outsiders Georgia in the day's second match, and we could see an upset as the underdogs enter with confidence. You can make your predictions for both games and .

Keep reading for our correct-score predictions on Sunday's Euro 2024 fixtures.

England vs Slovakia: Correct-score prediction

England 2-0 @9-2 with Paddy Power

@9-2 with Paddy Power Where to Watch: ITV

Match Time & Stadium: ArenaAufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Sunday, June 30 at 5pm

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 35/1 England to Qualify, England vs Slovakia NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the "To Qualify for the Next Round" market for England, Sunday, June 30th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

England haven't been anywhere near their best in Germany so far and don't look like the pre-competition betting favourites. But they did top their group, remain unbeaten and have a great chance of progressing to the next round after being drawn against Slovakia.

Despite the criticism, there's no doubt this England team is capable of much better and we're happy to give them the benefit of the doubt. Back England to make a welcome return to winning ways with a convincing 2-0 victory over a dangerous opponent.

Spain vs Georgia: Correct-score prediction

Spain 2-0 @9-2 with Paddy Power

@9-2 with Paddy Power Where to Watch: ITV

Match Time & Stadium: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Sunday, June 30 at 8pm

Spain have been one of the most impressive teams at Euro 2024 so far, and there may be more to come from La Roja. They topped Group B ahead of Italy with a perfect nine points, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets. That sturdy defence could be the key to success in Germany this summer.

Working off a sturdy backline, expect to see Spain hit their ambitious opponents on the counter-attack with their talented young forwards. Back Spain to win 2-0 at great odds, and hope this game lives up to expectations.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.