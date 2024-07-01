Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:35 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:35 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 betting offer: grab £60 in free bets for Portugal to beat Slovenia from BetMGM

free bets

We are entering the second phase at Euro 2024 as we head into the thick of the knockout stages. Portugal return to action to play Slovenia at 8pm with Cristiano Ronaldo and co looking to make a quick return to winning ways.

BetMGM have a great offer available for Portugal vs Slovenia, and you’ll find it on this page. Grab £60 in free bets for tonight's match from BetMGM

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games
CLAIM OFFER

Click any link on this page to secure the fantastic £60 free bet offer available for Portugal vs Slovenia.

Portugal vs Slovenia preview

Portugal suffered a surprise defeat to Georgia in their final group game but still topped Group F thanks to their wins in their opening two matches. They scored five goals and conceded three and will know better is required in the knockout rounds.

Slovenia finished third behind England and Denmark in Group C and snuck through to the last 16 following three draws with two goals scored and two conceded. They are still unbeaten in Germany, but know they face a huge test against a former competition winner.

Portugal vs Slovenia match prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo to score first @3-1 with BetMGM

Portugal seemed to be caught by surprise when losing to Georgia in their final game of the group. They did the hard work in their opening two fixtures when collecting a maximum six points, and we’re happy to chalk their last performance up as an off day.

If Portugal are anywhere near their best and give Slovenia the respect they deserve, they should be able to record a comfortable win. Back Cristiano Ronaldo to lead by example and score the first goal of Monday evening’s game broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

SEO editor

Published on inEuro 2024

Last updated

iconCopy
more inEuro 2024
more inEuro 2024
Related Content
Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week

Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week

icon
Betting offers
Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
icon
Betting offers
Claim up to £255 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week
Claim up to £255 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week
icon
Betting offers
Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week
Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week
icon
Betting offers