England failed to sparkle during the Euro 2024 group stage but they are just 1-6 to qualify from Sunday's last-16 tie against Slovakia.

Gareth Southgate's men, who beat Serbia 1-0 in their Group C opener before drawing with Denmark and Slovenia, are 4-9 to win in 90 minutes and are 9-2 to be eliminated by Slovakia.

England's performances provoked some booing from travelling supporters but their fans should be cheered up by the draw for the knockout stage.

Five of the top six teams in the ante-post betting – France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and Belgium – are in the opposite side of the bracket to England.

Wednesday's Group E and Group F results ensured that Southgate's side avoided a potential last-16 tie against the Netherlands, cementing England's status at the head of the betting.

They are a general 7-2 to lift the trophy, having been pushed out to 5-1 before the final round of group matches, and bet365, Coral and Ladbrokes offer 6-4 about England reaching their second successive European Championship final.

If the Three Lions get past Slovakia they will face either Switzerland or defending champions Italy in the last eight and Coral make them 4-6 to qualify for the semi-finals.

The firm's spokesman John Hill said: "The draw for the knockout stages has given punters renewed confidence in England. We have seen the strongest support for the Three Lions in our outright betting since the tournament began."

Phil Foden should be back for the Slovakia match after returning home for the birth of his third child but Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier missed England's main training session yesterday.

Left-back Luke Shaw is confident of being fit for Sunday's game, having not featured since Manchester United's Premier League win at Luton on February 18.

England conceded only one goal in three group matches, a long-range strike from Denmark's Morten Hjulmand, and they are 7-10 to keep a clean sheet in 90 minutes against Slovakia.

Spain, the only team to win all three of their group games, are rated the main dangers to England in the outright market.

La Roja are 9-2 while France and tournament hosts Germany are 11-2 and Portugal are 13-2. The Netherlands, at 12-1, are the next-shortest team in England's half of the draw ahead of Euro 2020 champions Italy and Group D winners Austria at 16-1.

Germany's Antonio Rudiger is a fitness doubt for tomorrow's clash with Denmark and fellow centre-back Jonathan Tah is suspended.

France's Kylian Mbappe, who scored against Poland on his return from a broken nose, is 7-1 to be the top goalscorer at the tournament with England's Harry Kane at 15-2 and Germany's Jamal Musiala, who scored twice in the group stage, at 11-1.

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze is the surprise frontrunner with three goals and he is 12-1 to finish top of the scoring chart at the Euros.

Mikautadze's penalty sealed Georgia's shock win over Portugal on Wednesday and the tournament debutants are 9-1 to eliminate Spain in the round of 16 on Sunday.

