Euro 2024 best bets for the group stage + get £50 in free bets with Betfred

When does Euro 2024 start?

Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday June 14 at 8pm when hosts Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

Best bets for the early group-stage games

Hungary to beat Switzerland (June 15)

1pt 5-2 general

Turkey to beat Georgia (June 18)

1pt 4-5 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

England to win & under 2.5 goals v Denmark (June 20)

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Austria to beat Poland (June 21)

2pts 11-10 bet365, Hills

Euro 2024 group-stage match predictions

Outright bets will understandably devour the attention of punters in the build-up to Euro 2024 but there is value to be found in some of the group-stage match markets before the tournament begins.

Hungary vs Switzerland (Saturday, June 15)

The first wager to consider is for only the second day of Euro 2024, when Hungary clash with Switzerland in Cologne.

With hosts Germany fancied to top Group A and a depleted Scotland arguably the weakest team in the section, this is a huge match so early on and Hungary can lay down a marker with victory.

Hungary were beaten 2-1 by Ireland in their first warm-up friendly but had gone 14 matches unbeaten beforehand and even in that defeat the Aviva Stadium they were arguably the better side, winning the shot count 12-4.

The creativity of Dominik Szoboszlai and Daniel Gazdag coupled with the goals of in-form forward Barnabas Varga mean the Magyars are a danger going forward, while wins to nil over Turkey and Kosovo in March showed they can be resolute at the back.

Switzerland cruised to a 4-0 win over Estonia in their first warm-up match but had scored just two goals in four matches against Kosovo, Romania, Denmark and Ireland beforehand and have lacked a cutting edge in attack.

Turkey vs Georgia (Tuesday, June 18)

As well as Hungary, another team touted as dark horses at Euro 2024 are Turkey, who will be looking to improve on their miserable Euro 2020 campaign during which they lost all three of their assignments.

But Turkey have an excellent shot at three points in their tournament opener against minnows Georgia, who are the sole finals debutants this year.

Georgia’s only wins in qualifying came against Cyprus and Luxembourg and they got their playoff spot only by virtue of their Nations League performance in a soft section.

There is undoubtedly quality in the team, especially going forwards in Napoli ace Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, but Turkey have stronger options throughout the squad with Yusuf Yazici and Kenan Yildiz among their attacking options and Hakan Calhanoglu the bedrock of their midfield.

Turkey’s 6-1 hammering by Austria in March raised eyebrows but they looked more convincing in the 0-0 draw with Italy recently and they topped their Euro 2024 qualifying group ahead of Croatia and Wales.

Denmark vs England (Thursday, June 20)

England are expected to ease through Group C at Euro 2024 but they could face some resistance in their second group game against Denmark.

These sides played out a cagey 1-1 draw in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 before England prevailed in extra-time and their clash in Frankfurt could also be low-scoring.

Gareth Southgate was content with England’s slow and steady approach three years ago with their three group contests at Euro 2020 generating a total of two goals.

The goals flowed more for the Three Lions at the Qatar World Cup but six of them came against Iran in the group stage and Denmark are solid opponents, so an England win and under 2.5 goals looks a wise pick.

England fans may not have too many goals to cheers when they face Denmark Credit: Anadolu

Poland vs Austria (Friday, June 21)

It may not be considered the tournament’s strongest section but Group D is a tough one to call at Euro 2024 and Austria can given their knockout prospects a significant boost with victory over Poland in their second match.

The match against Poland in Berlin is sandwiched between encounters with France and the Netherlands for Austria, so the importance of getting something from the game will not be lost on them.

Ralf Rangnick is an experienced head coach and his Austria team head to Germany in high spirits.

They won six of their eight matches in qualifying to deny Sweden a spot at the finals and they have since reeled off friendly wins over Germany, Slovakia, Turkey and Serbia.

Rangnick has stumbled across a winning formula recently, with Christoph Baumgartner especially thriving in the current Austria set-up, and they should be too strong for the Poles.

Poland are arguably fortunate to even be at Euro 2024, having finished below Albania and Czech Republic and just one point above Moldova in qualifying.

They scraped into the finals courtesy of a penalty shootout win over Wales in March and their recent record in major tournaments will do little to inspire confidence.

They failed to win a match at Euro 2020 before triumphing in just one of their four contests at the 2022 World Cup.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.