England Euro 2024 betting odds: Gallagher 1-3 to start against Serbia after Iceland defeat
Chelsea midfielder odds-on to start England's Euro 2024 opener as fellow midfielders fail to stake a claim
England remain favourites to win Euro 2024 but the Three Lions look a little uneasy at 100-30 following a 1-0 defeat to Iceland in their final pre-tournament friendly on Friday.
Gareth Southgate's team appeared disjointed at Wembley Stadium, recording just one shot on target as a first-half strike from Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson proved the difference between the sides.
Southgate chopped and changed personnel throughout the night, using 17 players, and England struggled to find any rhythm as a result.
But the match gave clearer insight into who might start England's opening Euro 2024 fixture against Serbia next Sunday.
Conor Gallagher did not feature against Iceland but the Chelsea midfielder is 1-3 to start next week after an underwhelming performance from Kobbie Mainoo, who is out to 3-1.
Southgate has also indicated Trent Alexander-Arnold will be deployed in midfield after the Liverpool man was given the iconic number eight shirt in the build-up to the tournament and he is 4-5 to start England's opener.
Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon started on the flanks against Iceland but are 6-4 and 2-1 respectively to start the first match while Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is a 1-3 shot.
