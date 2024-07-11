England are 6-5 to win Euro 2024 after setting up a date with Spain in the final in Berlin on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's side once again left it late in the semi-finals, with Ollie Watkins scoring a dramatic late goal to see England overcome Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund. Xavi Simons' early Dutch strike had been cancelled out by Harry Kane's controversial penalty and the tie was seemingly heading for extra-time before Watkins finished brilliantly to send the Three Lions supporters delirious.

Spain, who have already overcome hosts Germany and a highly-fancied French outfit, are 8-11 favourites to lift the trophy and have the front four in the betting to be named as the Player of the Tournament. That list is headed by 2-1 shot and 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, 4-1 Rodri, 6-1 Dani Olmo and 9-1 Fabian Ruiz with Jude Bellingham the shortest-priced Englishman at 10-1.

Kane is rated 16-1 but he is right in the mix for the top goalscorer at 5-2. He is currently tied on three goals alongside Olmo, Cody Gakpo, Jamal Musiala, Georges Mikautadze and Ivan Schranz. Betfair and Paddy Power settle on the official Golden Boot award where assists will be the first deciding criteria in the event of a tie which puts Olmo in front, while the majority of bookmakers would use dead-heat rules if there is no outright leading marksman.

The performance against the Dutch, particularly the first half, was England's best of the Euros but Watkins' late show is nothing new for Southgate's squad in this tournament. They were 34 on Betfair to win the Euros before Bellingham saved England's blushes against Slovakia in the last 16 and also trailed until the 80th minute in Saturday's quarter-final against Switzerland.

England are 12-5 to beat Spain in 90 minutes, with Spain 11-8 and it's 15-8 for the final to go to at least extra-time.

