Euro 2024

Denmark vs England free bet: Grab 45-1 boosted odds from Paddy Power

Denmark vs England free bet: Get 45-1 boosted odds from Paddy Power

Paddy Power England to beat Denmark Boosted Odds Betting Offer: 45-1

England take on Denmark in each team's second outings in Euro 2024 Group C on Thursday. The Three Lions got off to a winning start when squeezing three points from Serbia in a 1-0 win following a competitive 90 minutes. The Danes opened with a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Slovenia and aim to grab a victory at the second time of asking.

Do you fancy England to make it two wins from two games or Denmark to win and blow the group wide open? You can bet on the big game at Paddy Power, where you’ll find a stunning welcome bonus and free bet available for use on England vs Denmark.

Get 45-1 for England to win against Denmark on Thursday

Register as a new customer with Paddy Power, deposit £5 or more and then place a max £1 bet on the match odds market on England to beat Denmark, Thursday, June 20. If England beat Denmark on Thursday then you’ll instantly receive a welcome bonus free bet to use on England’s crucial third game.

England vs Denmark preview

England beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening game thanks to a great first-half header by Jude Bellingham. They were pushed hard all the way to the finish line by dogged and determined opponents but hung on and deserved their winning start. The Three Lions now have a solid foundation from which to launch their challenge for the trophy.

Many observers expect Denmark to follow England through to the knockout stages as the group runners-up, but the Danes have work to do. They opened their campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Slovenia despite taking the lead inside 17 minutes. They couldn’t hold onto their advantage and had to settle for a point.

Given the fact that England are very likely to pick up three points, it's definitely worth grabbing this 45-1 offer for England to win from Paddy Power

England vs Denmark match predictions

Another close game is expected as England aim to protect their 100 per cent record while Denmark try to make it four points from a possible six. Both teams are capable of winning, but the draw could provide some value.

Backing a draw would have been the right move in Denmark’s last game and also in the previous fixture involving these teams. They battled to a 1-1 draw at Euro 2020 before England snatched a winner in extra-time to progress. We could see these nations cancel each other out again in this meeting.

How to claim your Euro 2024 free bet for 45-1 for England to win vs Denmark

Here are the steps that you can follow in order to sign up with any bookmaker and grab your Euro 2024 Free Bets:

  1. Sign up to the Paddy Power via any of the sign-up links in this article
  2. Click the Sign Up button on their homepage
  3. Create a username and password
  4. Make a qualifying minimum deposit of £5 using a card
  5. Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on England to beat Denmark, Thursday, June 20.

Terms & conditions for your free bets for 45-1 for England to win vs Denmark

It’s worth going through Paddy Power's Euro 2024 England to win sign-up offer terms and conditions in order to get a better idea of the betting offer. Here are some general terms that you can expect to see:

  • New customer offer. 
  • Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on England to beat Denmark, Thursday, June 20. 
  • Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. 
  • Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. 
  • Excludes multiples & in-play bets. 
  • T&C's apply
  • Please gamble responsibly.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

