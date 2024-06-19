Sky Bet are offering £50 in free bets if Harry Kane starts. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch

BBC One, 5pm Thursday

Denmark vs England bet builder tips

England to win

Jude Bellingham to score at any time

Morten Hjulmand to be carded

England to win

England have never won their opening two matches at a European Championship but they can make history by defeating Denmark at the Waldstadion.

There were positives and negatives for the Three Lions to reflect on after Sunday's 1-0 success over Serbia but they are well placed in Group C and have more margin for error than the Danes, who are under early pressure following their disappointing 1-1 draw with Slovenia.

Denmark would have been anticipating a victory from their opening game and will want to improve their points tally before a tough final match against Serbia.

However, they are up against an England team who seem to have rediscovered their resilient streak.

Gareth Southgate's men opened with five consecutive clean sheets at Euro 2024 and another solid defensive performance could lay the foundations for three more precious points.

Jude Bellingham to score any time

Jude Bellingham's performance was the undoubted highlight of England's victory over Serbia and there is every chance that the 20-year-old will play a starring role against Denmark.

The Real Madrid midfielder's goal at the weekend was only his fourth in 30 England matches but it is unlikely to be his last at Euro 2024.

Bellingham's goalscoring instincts were evident in his first season for Real when he scored 19 La Liga goals scored in 28 appearances.

He has a wonderful knack of timing his runs into the penalty area and looks overpriced to notch in Frankfurt.

Morten Hjulmand to be carded

The midfield exchanges are going to be crucial as Denmark are fully aware of the need to prevent England from getting into their flow.

Danish duo Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand will bear the greatest responsibility for breaking up the play and both look probable card candidates.

Hjulmand was booked against Slovenia and could collect another yellow card, ruling him out for Denmark's clash with Serbia.

