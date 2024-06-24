Croatia vs Italy free bets: grab 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored in tonight’s Euro 2024 Group B match with Betfair

Betfair is offering a massive boosted odds of 50-1 for 1 or more goals to be scored in the Croatia vs Italy matc h from the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig. Keep reading for details of the best deals, a guide on how to claim your share, and our big-match preview.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 50/1 A Goal To Be Scored, Croatia v Italy NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 goals to be scored market in the Croatia v Italy game, Monday, June 24th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Croatia vs Italy match preview

Monday brings the final two games from Group B, and we’re all set for a thrilling climax in what has already proved to be a competitive pool. Italy play Croatia as the defending champions bid for three points and a place in the knockout stages, where they’ll battle to keep alive their dreams of winning two in a row.

Will the Euro 2020 winners get the desired result against a Croatia side who lost 3-0 to Spain and drew 2-2 with Albania? The Italians are pre-match favourites with all leading sportsbooks, and their fans will be confident of picking up three points.

However, 1-1 was the result in each of the last three games involving these teams. That’s remarkable, and many bettors will choose to stick with that trend and back another two-goal draw. Even so, we’re placing our trust in the Italians and backing them to win the game by a 2-1 scoreline.

Either way, we're sure that someone is going to score a goal in this match, which is why this 50-1 boosted odds betting offer from Betfair is enticing .

Click any link on this page to register an account, claim the 50-1 odds boost betting offer bonus , and wager on Croatia vs Italy.

How to claim your Euro 2024 free bet to spend on Croatia vs Italy

Here are the steps that you can follow in order to sign up with Betfair and grab your Euro 2024 Free Bets:

Click the 'Get Started' button on their homepage Create a username and password Make a qualifying deposit using a card Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 goals to be scored, in Croatia v Italy game, Monday, June 24th at the normal odds. Once your bet settles, any winnings will be paid in cash at normal odds, topped up to enhanced price in free bets valid for 7 days.

Terms & conditions for your free bets for Croatia vs Italy

It’s worth going through Betfair's Euro 2024 sign-up offer terms and conditions in order to get a better idea of the betting offer. Here are some general terms that you can expect to see:

New Customer Offer.

Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 goals to be scored market in the Croatia v Italy game, Monday, June 24th.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

Full T&C's apply

Please gamble responsibly.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.