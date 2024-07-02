Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:33 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:33 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Euro 2024

Claim £60 in BetMGM free bets for Netherlands to beat Romania with this Euro 2024 betting offer

free bets

The Euro 2024 action continues in Germany on Tuesday as Romania play the Netherlands in another exciting last-16 fixture.

Both teams finished on four points in the group phase, and both believe they have what it takes to make it to the quarter-finals. Whichever nation you want to back, make sure you take advantage of BetMGM's generous betting offer which can see you bag £60 in free bets.

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games
CLAIM OFFER

Click any link on this page, create an account with BetMGM

Romania vs Netherlands preview

These nations have met 14 times, with the head-to-head stats showing the Oranje enjoying the lion’s share of victories with 10 against a single win for Romania and three games ending in draws. The most recent clash in 2017 produced a 3-0 win for the Dutch, and a repeat performance wouldn’t be a shock.

Both teams finished their groups with four points despite Romania topping their pool and the Netherlands squeezing through in third place. We’re now in the thick of knockout football when anything can happen.

Romania vs Netherlands prediction

Netherlands to win (-1 goal handicap) @23/20 with BetMGM

Both teams have blown hot and cold in Germany so far, with Romania and the Netherlands entering with one win each. Which nation will grab only their second victory of the tournament?

If the Netherlands are anywhere near their best, they should be able to win this game and progress to the quarter-finals with a bit to spare. Back the Oranje to win the game or aim higher and take them -1 goal on the handicap.

How to claim your BetMGM free bets for Romania vs Netherlands

  1. Sign up to BetMGM via any of the sign-up links in this article
  2. Click the Sports Offer on their homepage
  3. Create a username and password
  4. Make a qualifying deposit using a card
  5. Make a minimum bet on any sport at the required qualifying odds.

Terms & conditions for your Euro 2024 free bets

It’s worth going through BetMGM's Euro 2024 sign-up offer terms and conditions in order to get a better idea of the Euro 2024 £60 betting offer. Here are the abbreviated terms and conditions:

  • New customers only. 
  • 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1-1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 
  • 1 x £10 horse racing, 
  • 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 
  • 2 x £10 Acca and 
  • 1 x £10 football. 
  • 7 day expiry. 
  • Exclusions apply. 
  • Stake not returned. 
  • 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

SEO editor

Published on inEuro 2024

Last updated

iconCopy
more inEuro 2024
more inEuro 2024
Related Content
Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week

Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week

icon
Betting offers
Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
icon
Betting offers
Claim up to £255 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week
Claim up to £255 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week
icon
Betting offers
Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week
Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week
icon
Betting offers