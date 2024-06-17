- More
Austria vs France betting offer: get 30-1 enhanced odds with Betfair for Kylian Mbappe to have 1 or more shots on target
Austria vs France free bets: get 30-1 boosted odds for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target
As France prepare for their opening game at Euro 2024, bettors can take advantage of a fantastic offer that leading bookmaker Betfair has created for the tournament.
30/1 Mbappe To Have 1+ Shots On Target
- Free bet every time your team scores in the groups when you place a £10 bet
You can claim generous odds boost of 30-1 with Betfair for France's star striker Kylian Mbappe to record at least one shot on target in Austria vs France. The match result doesn’t matter for this wager - as long as Mbappe has a single shot on target, your bet is a winner. Click any link on this page to claim this great offer now.
France start out as one of the favourites to win Euro 2024 and claim another European trophy. Les Bleus were impressive in qualifying, but there’s more to come from the former champions. They boast a wealth of talent in their squad, not least of all in attack with superstar Mbappe showing the way.
Grab this 30-1 odds boost for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target by clicking on the image below:
The young Frenchman has just signed for European champions Real Madrid and is likely to be key to any success his nation enjoys in Germany this summer. He would love to get the ball rolling with a goal in France’s first game and will not be shy about having a crack at goal. Backing Mbappe to have a shot on target in the match looks like a tap-in for football bettors.
Austria successfully made it through qualifying and booked their place at Euro 2024 with time to spare. They ended second behind Belgium in Group F, missing out on pole position by a single point following six wins, one draw and a defeat.
It’s worth noting Austria had no problems finding the net as they registered 17 goals in their qualifying games. But they also conceded seven goals, and that will catch the attention of the French attack, who will be eager to put some big numbers on the board early and control the group as soon as possible.
Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Get 30-1 boosted odds for Kylian Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target & Mbappe to win Player of the Tournament predictions (currently at 7-1 odds)
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back France to win 3-1 vs Austria at 10-1 odds + get a £130 in free bets
- Romania vs Ukraine: Get £40 in free bets on Monday's Euro 2024 clash
- Belgium vs Slovakia: grab up to £180 worth of bookmaker free bets for this Euro 2024 clash
- Monday Euro 2024 treble: Back our 4-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
- Get 30-1 boosted odds for Kylian Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target & Mbappe to win Player of the Tournament predictions (currently at 7-1 odds)
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back France to win 3-1 vs Austria at 10-1 odds + get a £130 in free bets
- Romania vs Ukraine: Get £40 in free bets on Monday's Euro 2024 clash
- Belgium vs Slovakia: grab up to £180 worth of bookmaker free bets for this Euro 2024 clash
- Monday Euro 2024 treble: Back our 4-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets