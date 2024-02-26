England Women v Italy Women predictions, betting odds and tips: Mead can lead the Lioness charge

Where to watch England Women v Italy Women

Live on ITV4, 5pm Tuesday

Best bet

Beth Mead anytime goalscorer

1pt 5-4 bet365

England Women v Italy Women odds

England Women 2-5

Italy Women 5-1

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

England Women v Italy Women predictions

England put the disappointment of missing out on the Nations League semi-finals firmly behind them with Friday's 7-2 win over Austria and they are highly fancied to get another boost before the Euro qualifiers when they face Italy.

Tuesday's clash will again take place in Spain and the Lionesses will be hungry for more goals after netting 13 times in their last two matches.

Italy beat world champions Spain in the Nations League in December, so they cannot be written off, and they gave England a tough game in February when they fell to two Rachel Daly goals in a 2-1 loss in the Arnold Clark Cup in Coventry.

However, Sarina Wiegman's team look strong as they prepare for their Euros defence and the form of Beth Mead, who was the top scorer when they won that tournament three years ago, has been welcome after a serious knee injury.

The Arsenal forward scored twice on Friday and in her previous start against Scotland, so a player who is never shy in taking a pop a goal looks a good price to find the net.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.