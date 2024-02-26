England Women v Italy Women predictions, betting odds and tips: Mead can lead the Lioness charge
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for England Women v Italy Women in an international friendly on Tuesday
Where to watch England Women v Italy Women
Live on ITV4, 5pm Tuesday
Best bet
Beth Mead anytime goalscorer
1pt 5-4 bet365
England Women v Italy Women odds
England Women 2-5
Italy Women 5-1
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
England Women v Italy Women predictions
England put the disappointment of missing out on the Nations League semi-finals firmly behind them with Friday's 7-2 win over Austria and they are highly fancied to get another boost before the Euro qualifiers when they face Italy.
Tuesday's clash will again take place in Spain and the Lionesses will be hungry for more goals after netting 13 times in their last two matches.
Italy beat world champions Spain in the Nations League in December, so they cannot be written off, and they gave England a tough game in February when they fell to two Rachel Daly goals in a 2-1 loss in the Arnold Clark Cup in Coventry.
However, Sarina Wiegman's team look strong as they prepare for their Euros defence and the form of Beth Mead, who was the top scorer when they won that tournament three years ago, has been welcome after a serious knee injury.
The Arsenal forward scored twice on Friday and in her previous start against Scotland, so a player who is never shy in taking a pop a goal looks a good price to find the net.
Published on 26 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 14:45, 26 February 2024
