West Brom vs Leeds prediction, betting tips and odds: Whites' woes could continue
Free Championship tips, best bets and predictions for West Brom vs Leeds. Plus a £40 Sky Bet free bet offer
Where to watch West Brom vs Leeds
You can watch West Brom vs Leeds in the Championship at 12.30pm on Saturday August 17, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
Match prediction & best bet
West Brom draw no bet
1pt 6-4 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills
West Brom vs Leeds odds
West Brom 13-5
Leeds 6-5
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
West Brom vs Leeds predictions
West Brom are off to a strong start in the Championship promotion race thanks to Josh Maja's hat-trick in last Saturday's 3-1 triumph at QPR and they can lay down a marker this weekend by beating title favourites Leeds at the Hawthorns.
Leeds were unlucky last season after amassing 90 points and falling just short of a top-two finish.
But they failed to perform in the playoff final against Southampton and face a huge challenge to get that result out of their system.
There are signs that Leeds are still suffering a hangover from that 1-0 defeat after they drew 3-3 at home to promoted Portsmouth last weekend and the lost 3-0 at home to Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup.
And the bad news continued as Brighton met the £40million release clause for influential Leeds attacker Georginio Rutter.
His potential loss comes on top of the departure of former first-team regulars Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville, and presents an added problem for Leeds manager Daniel Farke, who has just two weeks to plug the gaps in his squad.
There are funds available and Farke's squad should look a lot stronger by the end of the month.
However, for now, there is a vulnerability about the Yorkshire side and that will not be lost on their opponents.
Albion are another club chasing some late deals but they have retained the bulk of the squad which finished fifth and will fancy their chances of mounting another playoff push.
They racked up 49 points at home last season and look overpriced to land a maximum against Leeds.
Key stat
Leeds have won only two of their last 11 matches
West Brom vs Leeds team news
West Brom
Jed Wallace (calf) and Daryl Dike (Achilles) remain unavailable.
Leeds
No fresh injuries have been reported but a replacement will need to be found for Brighton-bound attacker Georginio Rutter.
Probable teams
West Brom (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Heggem; Molumby, Mowatt; Fellows, Swift, Grant; Maja.
Subs: Diakite, Cole, Dobbin, Frabotta, Hall, Taylor, McNair, Faal.
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Gruev; James, Piroe, Gnonto; Joseph.
Subs: Darlow, Rothwell, Aaronson, Bamford, Gelhardt, Byram, Crew, Wober.
