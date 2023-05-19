Stockport v Salford predictions and odds: Salford can seal semi-final success
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Stockport County v Salford City in the League Two playoff semi-final, second leg on Saturday
Where to watch Stockport v Salford
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Salford or draw double chance
1pt 21-20 bet365
Stockport v Salford odds
Stockport 3-4
Salford 17-4
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Stockport v Salford team news
Stockport
Kyle Wootton is a long-term absentee and there are doubts over Will Collar and Paddy Madden, who missed the first leg.
Salford
No fresh injuries are reported.
Stockport v Salford predictions
Salford were worthy 1-0 winners in the first leg of their League Two playoff semi-final at home to Stockport and can finish the job at a sell-out Edgeley Park.
The presence of a bumper crowd will be a boost for Stockport but it might not be enough to bridge the gap in quality which was evident last weekend.
Neil Wood's Salford finished the season strongly, winning three of their final four league games, and looked a confident, accomplished outfit for the majority of the opening leg.
Stockport were restricted to one shot on target and lacked a cutting edge, which is entirely understandable because their three top scorers - Kyle Wootton, Will Collar and Paddy Madden - were unavailable through injury.
Wootton is out long-term but the absence of Collar and Madden was a blow because both had appeared as second half substitutes during the 1-1 draw at home to Hartlepool on the final day of the season.
Both appear to have aggravated injuries which have kept them out of the starting line-up for four weeks and it is uncertain whether either will be ready to play an important role.
Stockport have struggled for goals, failing to score more than once in 12 of their last 15 fixtures, and that must be a huge concern because they are up against a Salford side packed with firepower.
Salford's attack features three players who reached double figures in the league campaign with target man Matt Smith on ten goals and Callum Hendry and Conor McAleny contributing tallies of 12 and 11.
Wood's side would rather have made more of their first-leg dominance, but they look well-placed and can advance without the need for extra time.
Key stat
Salford are unbeaten in their last five away matches
Probable teams
Stockport (3-4-3): Hinchcliffe; Wright, Horsfall, Byrne; Knoyle, Camps, Croasdale, Hussey; Lemonheigh-Evans, Stretton, Hippolyte.
Subs: Jaros, Olaofe, Rydel, Rowe, Davenport, Madden, Collar.
Salford (4-2-3-1): Cairns; Shepherd, Vassell, Mariappa, Touray; Watt, Mallan; Bolton, Hendry, McAleny; Smith.
Subs: Lund, Barry, Morton, Jenkins, Leak, Bellagambi, McLoughlin.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport