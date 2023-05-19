Stockport v Salford predictions and odds: Salford can seal semi-final success

Where to watch Stockport v Salford

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Salford or draw double chance

1pt 21-20 bet365

Stockport v Salford odds

Stockport 3-4

Salford 17-4

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Stockport v Salford team news

Stockport

Kyle Wootton is a long-term absentee and there are doubts over Will Collar and Paddy Madden, who missed the first leg.

Salford

No fresh injuries are reported.

Stockport v Salford predictions

Salford were worthy 1-0 winners in the first leg of their League Two playoff semi-final at home to Stockport and can finish the job at a sell-out Edgeley Park.

The presence of a bumper crowd will be a boost for Stockport but it might not be enough to bridge the gap in quality which was evident last weekend.

Neil Wood's Salford finished the season strongly, winning three of their final four league games, and looked a confident, accomplished outfit for the majority of the opening leg.

Stockport were restricted to one shot on target and lacked a cutting edge, which is entirely understandable because their three top scorers - Kyle Wootton, Will Collar and Paddy Madden - were unavailable through injury.

Wootton is out long-term but the absence of Collar and Madden was a blow because both had appeared as second half substitutes during the 1-1 draw at home to Hartlepool on the final day of the season.

Both appear to have aggravated injuries which have kept them out of the starting line-up for four weeks and it is uncertain whether either will be ready to play an important role.

Stockport have struggled for goals, failing to score more than once in 12 of their last 15 fixtures, and that must be a huge concern because they are up against a Salford side packed with firepower.

Salford's attack features three players who reached double figures in the league campaign with target man Matt Smith on ten goals and Callum Hendry and Conor McAleny contributing tallies of 12 and 11.

Wood's side would rather have made more of their first-leg dominance, but they look well-placed and can advance without the need for extra time.

Key stat

Salford are unbeaten in their last five away matches

Probable teams

Stockport (3-4-3): Hinchcliffe; Wright, Horsfall, Byrne; Knoyle, Camps, Croasdale, Hussey; Lemonheigh-Evans, Stretton, Hippolyte.

Subs: Jaros, Olaofe, Rydel, Rowe, Davenport, Madden, Collar.

Salford (4-2-3-1): Cairns; Shepherd, Vassell, Mariappa, Touray; Watt, Mallan; Bolton, Hendry, McAleny; Smith.

Subs: Lund, Barry, Morton, Jenkins, Leak, Bellagambi, McLoughlin.

