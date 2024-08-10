Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth prediction, betting tips and odds: Rooney's tenure set for slow start

Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth

You can watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth in the Championship at 4pm on Sunday August 11, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Match prediction & best bet

Sheffield Wednesday

1pt 17-20 Hills

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth odds

Sheffield Wednesday 17-20

Plymouth 7-2

Draw 13-5

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth predictions

Wayne Rooney gets another chance to prove his doubters wrong after an underwhelming spell in charge of Birmingham last season but his time as Plymouth manager may get off to the worst possible start with a Championship defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Rooney lasted only 83 days as Birmingham boss, with his 15 matches in charge resulting in only two victories. Having also struggled at Derby and DC United, this may be the managerial last-chance saloon for the former England star.

The 38-year-old must be feeling some sort of pressure and he inherits a team that flirted with Championship relegation last season. Argyle finished 21st, only one point clear of relegated Birmingham after winning three of their final six outings.

That was only two points and one place below Wednesday, but the Owls have had a settled summer and they ended last season on a high, going six games unbeaten and winning their final three matches to stave off the drop.

Rooney has a top talent in Morgan Whittaker but he netted 19 of their 59 league goals last season and there seems to be a reliance on their star striker.

Another issue surrounding Rooney in this Championship curtain-raiser is Plymouth’s form on the road as they won only three of their 23 away league games last season.

The Pilgrims lost 13 of those outings, which included a 1-0 defeat at Hillsborough in March when Wednesday won the shot count 18-13.

That means Plymouth collected only 16 of their 51 points away from home and they netted only 18 of their 59 goals on the road, highlighting a ready preference for playing in Devon.

This looks a good opportunity for Wednesday, who made real progress under Danny Rohl last season with their only defeat in their final nine home league games coming at the hands of promotion-chasing Leeds.

In fact, the Owls lost only eight of their 23 league matches at Hillsborough last season and just six teams conceded fewer than their 27 goals at home.

They have done some shrewd business as the successful loan spell of Ike Ugbo earned him a permanent move while Max Lowe, Jamal Lowe and Nathaniel Chalobah have all arrived with Premier League experience.

Wednesday won eight of their 12 games against the bottom seven last season and they have recorded three straight home victories over Plymouth, so take them to make it a miserable start for Rooney in his new job.

Key stat

Plymouth won only three of their 23 away league matches last season.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth team news

Sheffield Wednesday

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer is Wednesday's only confirmed absentee, so Brighton loanee James Beadle is expected to start.



Plymouth

Captain Joe Edwards and Leeds loan signing Darko Gyabi have shaken off recent injury scares and are available, although they are likely to be on the bench.

Probable teams

Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M Lowe; Bannan, Ingelsson; Musaba, Windass, Gassama; J Lowe.

Subs: Ugbo, Famewo, Kobacki, Chalobah, Smith, Palmer, Wilks, McNeill.

Plymouth (4-3-3): Hazard; Mumba, Gibson, Palsson, Ogbeta; Houghton, Forshaw, Randell; Whittaker, Tijani, Cissoko

Subs: Edwards, Gyabi, Hardie, Waine, Galloway, Pleguezuelo, Szucs, Sorinola.

