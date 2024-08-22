- More
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds prediction, betting tips and odds: Farke's flock set for further frustration
Free Championship tips, best bets and predictions for Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds. Plus a £40 Sky Bet free bet offer
Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds
You can watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, August 23, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
Match prediction & best bet
Sheffield Wednesday or draw double chance
1pt Evs Betfair, BoyleSports, Power
50/1 Man United To Wear Red
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
You can bet on Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds and get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds odds
Sheffield Wednesday 7-2
Leeds 5-6
Draw 11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds predictions
Leeds went three games without a win at the beginning of the 2023-24 Championship campaign and their uncertain start to this season may continue at Sheffield Wednesday.
The transfer window has been an unsettling time for Leeds, who lost another big player on Monday when Georginio Rutter sealed a £40m move to Brighton.
Rutter contributed 15 Championship assists and seven goals last season, and his sale adds to the concerns of Leeds fans, who have witnessed the summer departure of former first-team regulars Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville.
Leeds must strive to move forward with different personnel, but there was a clear impact on their performance last Saturday when they laboured to a dull 0-0 draw at West Brom.
After the game Leeds head coach Daniel Farke sounded relieved to have secured a point, and his post-match reaction will have been a sobering experience for punters who have backed the Yorkshire side for promotion.
Farke's side have been replaced by Burnley at the top of the Championship title betting, although they are just 13-10 to clinch a return to the Premier League.
There is less pressure and expectation on Sheffield Wednesday, who started the season with a 4-0 success at home to Plymouth before losing by the same margin at Sunderland last Sunday. And, despite their Wearside wobble, Danny Rohl's side are a point better off than they were after ten games of last term.
The Owls have not lost back-to-back matches since March and they can deliver at least a point on derby day.
Key stat
Leeds have won only two of their last 12 matches
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds team news
Sheffield Wednesday
Ben Hamer (finger) is sidelined and Ike Ugbo is pushing for a start after coming off the bench in the 4-0 loss at Sunderland.
Leeds
Defender Max Wober is a doubt, while Georginio Rutter has sealed a move to Brighton.
Probable teams
Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M Lowe; Ingelsson, Bannan; Gassama, Windass, Musaba; Ugbo.
Subs: Charles, J Lowe, Paterson, Palmer, Pol Valentin, Ihiekwe, Kobacki, McNeill, Johnson.
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Gruev; James, Piroe, Gnonto; Mateo Joseph.
Subs: Darlow, Aaronson, Rothwell, Bamford, Gelhardt, Crew, Cairns, Debayo, Byram.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting
Published on inChampionship
Last updated
- West Brom vs Leeds prediction, betting tips and odds
- Coventry vs Oxford prediction, betting tips and odds
- Luton vs Burnley prediction, betting tips and odds
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth prediction, betting tips and odds
- Claim up to £280 with the best EFL Championship betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds for a goal in the Blackburn vs Derby match tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: bet £10 on York Ebor festival and get £30 in racing free bets + a £10 Premier League bet builder
- Get a huge £620 for day two of York Ebor festival 2024 with these bookmaker betting bonuses
- Bag £40 in Sky Bet free horse racing bets for day two of York's Ebor festival
- Betfred York Ebor festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets for day two
- Get 50-1 odds for Ryan Moore to ride a winner today: Sky Bet York Ebor festival day one free bets
- West Brom vs Leeds prediction, betting tips and odds
- Coventry vs Oxford prediction, betting tips and odds
- Luton vs Burnley prediction, betting tips and odds
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth prediction, betting tips and odds
- Claim up to £280 with the best EFL Championship betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds for a goal in the Blackburn vs Derby match tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: bet £10 on York Ebor festival and get £30 in racing free bets + a £10 Premier League bet builder
- Get a huge £620 for day two of York Ebor festival 2024 with these bookmaker betting bonuses
- Bag £40 in Sky Bet free horse racing bets for day two of York's Ebor festival
- Betfred York Ebor festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets for day two
- Get 50-1 odds for Ryan Moore to ride a winner today: Sky Bet York Ebor festival day one free bets