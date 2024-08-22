Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds prediction, betting tips and odds: Farke's flock set for further frustration

Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds

You can watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, August 23, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Sheffield Wednesday or draw double chance

1pt Evs Betfair, BoyleSports, Power

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds odds

Sheffield Wednesday 7-2

Leeds 5-6

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds predictions

Leeds went three games without a win at the beginning of the 2023-24 Championship campaign and their uncertain start to this season may continue at Sheffield Wednesday.

The transfer window has been an unsettling time for Leeds, who lost another big player on Monday when Georginio Rutter sealed a £40m move to Brighton.

Rutter contributed 15 Championship assists and seven goals last season, and his sale adds to the concerns of Leeds fans, who have witnessed the summer departure of former first-team regulars Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds must strive to move forward with different personnel, but there was a clear impact on their performance last Saturday when they laboured to a dull 0-0 draw at West Brom.

After the game Leeds head coach Daniel Farke sounded relieved to have secured a point, and his post-match reaction will have been a sobering experience for punters who have backed the Yorkshire side for promotion.

Farke's side have been replaced by Burnley at the top of the Championship title betting, although they are just 13-10 to clinch a return to the Premier League.

There is less pressure and expectation on Sheffield Wednesday, who started the season with a 4-0 success at home to Plymouth before losing by the same margin at Sunderland last Sunday. And, despite their Wearside wobble, Danny Rohl's side are a point better off than they were after ten games of last term.

The Owls have not lost back-to-back matches since March and they can deliver at least a point on derby day.

Key stat

Leeds have won only two of their last 12 matches

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds team news

Sheffield Wednesday

Ben Hamer (finger) is sidelined and Ike Ugbo is pushing for a start after coming off the bench in the 4-0 loss at Sunderland.

Leeds

Defender Max Wober is a doubt, while Georginio Rutter has sealed a move to Brighton.

Probable teams

Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M Lowe; Ingelsson, Bannan; Gassama, Windass, Musaba; Ugbo.

Subs: Charles, J Lowe, Paterson, Palmer, Pol Valentin, Ihiekwe, Kobacki, McNeill, Johnson.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Gruev; James, Piroe, Gnonto; Mateo Joseph.

Subs: Darlow, Aaronson, Rothwell, Bamford, Gelhardt, Crew, Cairns, Debayo, Byram.

