QPR vs Plymouth prediction, betting tips and odds: Goals could flow at Loftus Road
Free Championship tips, best bets and predictions for QPR vs Plymouth. Plus a £50 Betfair free bet offer
Where to watch QPR vs Plymouth
You can watch QPR vs Plymouth in the Championship at 12.30pm on Saturday, August 24th, live on Sky Sports Football.
Match prediction & best bet
Both teams to score
1pt 4-5 Ladbrokes
QPR vs Plymouth odds
QPR 4-6
Plymouth 9-2
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
QPR vs Plymouth predictions
QPR have been involved in a couple of exciting Championship clashes already this season and the high-scoring trend may continue when they welcome Plymouth to Loftus Road.
Defensive improvements will be high on the agenda for the hosts, who have lost 3-1 at home to West Brom and drawn 2-2 at Sheffield United this term and gone four matches without a clean sheet.
However, the Londoners will be expected to play front foot football against a Plymouth side among the favourites for relegation.
Expectations are slightly more elevated at Loftus Road, although it is worth remembering that the Hoops spent much of last season battling against the drop.
QPR fans are broadly supportive of the club's head coach Marti Cifuentes, who inherited a tricky situation when he arrived in October but lifted the team from 22nd to 18th place.
But Cifuentes's team have taken only one point from two games this season and they will be without Lucas Anderson and holding midfielder Jack Colback, who was sent off towards the end of last weekend's draw at Bramall Lane.
The Pilgrims' squad looks a touch healthier and their confidence will have been boosted by last Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Hull, which was a big improvement on a dreadful 4-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend.
Argyle manager Wayne Rooney has promised that his team will continue to pursue an attacking approach, which may prove to be a slightly risky strategy given the standard of second-tier opposition.
However, Plymouth's positive mindset should at least contribute to an entertaining game at Loftus Road, where both teams can get on the scoresheet.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in QPR's last three Championship games.
QPR vs Plymouth team news
QPR
Jack Colback serves a one-match ban and Lucas Anderson (groin) and Ilias Chair (back) are sidelined.
Plymouth
Forward Muhamed Tijani (knock) faces a late fitness test.
Probable teams
QPR (4-2-3-1): Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Varane, Field; Dembele, Smyth, Lloyd; Frey.
Subs: Walsh, Saito, Celar, Dykes, Hevertton Santos, Dixon-Bonner, Morrison.
Plymouth (4-2-3-1): Hazard; Edwards, Gibson, Galloway, Mumba; Randell, Forshaw; Whittaker, Bundu, Cissoko; Hardie.
Subs: Issaka, Gyabi, Waine, Wright, Houghton, Ogbeta, Pleguezuelo.
