Luton vs QPR prediction, betting tips and odds: Hatters winless start could continue

Where to watch Luton vs QPR

You can watch Luton vs QPR in the Championship at 8pm on Friday August 30, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

Luton vs QPR odds

Luton 17-20

QPR 10-3

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Luton vs QPR predictions

Luton were among the Championship's pre-season promotion favourites but they have taken just one point from three games and may have to settle for a draw against QPR at Kenilworth Road.

The teams faced each other in an EFL Cup second-round tie at Loftus Road on Tuesday, when QPR registered a 4-1 penalty shootout success having drawn the match 1-1.

Luton looked the stronger side on the night and would have advanced had they shown a more clinical touch in front of goal. But a failure to convert dominance into positive results has been a consistent theme for the Hatters, who were beaten 1-0 at Preston last Saturday despite a 17 to six shot-count advantage.

A season of Premier League football has provided a massive boost to Luton's finances but it was a challenging exercise for their players, who lost the winning habit.

Since the end of January the Hatters have triumphed just once in 22 matches, keeping only one clean sheet. And pressure is mounting on manager Rob Edwards, who faces the challenge of having to satisfy higher expectations among the fans.

QPR are more content with their start despite sitting only a point better off in the table.

Their squad is nowhere near as deep as Luton's and that was apparent on Tuesday when both teams made multiple changes and Luton largely dominated the game.

However, QPR's first-choice side secured a commendable 2-2 draw at Sheffield United on their last Championship road trip and they look capable of achieving a similar result in Bedfordshire.

Key stat

QPR have drawn their last three matches

Luton vs QPR team news

Luton

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba made his first start since December in the midweek EFL Cup defeat but right back Daiki Hashioka (leg) and forward Jacob Brown (knee) remain unavailable.

QPR

Attacking midfielder Ilias Chair (back) and winger Lucas Anderson (groin) are out.

Probable teams

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Mengi, McGuiness, Bell; Nelson, Baptiste, Clark, Doughty; Morris, Chong; Adebayo.

Subs: Nakamba, Walters, Walsh, Taylor, Woodrow, Holmes, Andersen.

QPR (4-2-3-1): Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Colback, Field; Smyth, Dembele, Saito; Frey.

Subs: Morrison, Varane, Madsen, Hevverton Santos, Celar, Kolli, Lloyd.

